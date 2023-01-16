Brasilia, the federal capital of Brazil, will double the police presence to permanently reinforce the security of the headquarters of the public powers invaded on January 8, the Federal District government reported on Monday.

Celina Leao, interim governor of the Federal District, said that they will move “immediately” from 240 to 500 military police stationed around the so-called Esplanade of the Ministries and the headquarters of the three public powers.

On January 8, thousands of opponents of the left-wing president, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, stormed the main buildings of power in Brazil.

The reinforcement of security will be done “so that we can have maximum peace of mind and firm security,” Leao commented at a press conference together with the president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira, and the vice minister of Justice, Ricardo Cappelli.

Leao assumed the reins of the office after Governor Ibanéis Rocha was temporarily removed while determining why the security of the political heart of the capital failed.

Jair Bolsonaro has denied his connection to the assault, but is under suspicion

The security of the Federal District has been under the control of the federal Executive by presidential decree since January 8, when radicalized followers of former far-right president Jair Bolsonaro They invaded and looted the Planalto Palace, Congress and the Federal Supreme Court.

More than 2,000 people have been detained for the attacks that the government describes as “terrorist acts”, and some 1,159 continue to be detained, according to the latest balance.

More than 800 detainees have already gone through preliminary hearings, a process that should end this Monday. The authorities are also concentrating investigations to determine who financed and ordered the assaultand tighten the fence around Bolsonaro.

The former president, in the United States since before the end of his term, denies connection to assault but he is under suspicion of being one of the instigators of the attack.

Federal police reported that they launched an operation this Monday in Rio de Janeiro to arrest three suspects of financing and organizing vandalism, road blockades and anti-democratic demonstrations in front of military installations.

Cappelli, designated as controller for the security of Brasilia by the Executive, said on Monday that the investigations seek to determine if there were “professionals” among the invaders at the headquarters of the three powers.

“There were men in the field with knowledge of the terraincombat tactics and professional characteristics among the protesters,” said the controller, citing a sergeant injured in the revolt.

Cappelli pointed out that 44 military police officers were injured while defending the looted facilitieswhere furniture and priceless works of art were ruined and even stolen during the violent invasion.

AFP

