Federal capital was designed by the Juscelino Kubitschek government as a synthesis of his plan to modernize Brazil

“Everything turns into dawn in this city, which opens up to tomorrow”, that is how Brasilia was described by its creator and founder, the then president Juscelino Kubitschek. The capital of the Republic celebrates its 63rd birthday this Friday (April 21, 2023), but its history begins much earlier.

On September 19, 1956, Juscelino Kubitschek signed the document sanctioning the Law 2.874 of 1956which determined the change of location and the construction of the new federal capital – formerly located in Rio de Janeiro (1763-1960).

“Whether I believe it or not is another story. What is certain is that on the 21st of April, I will put my luggage in a car and whoever wants to accompany me”declared the president to a nation that was witnessing the creation not only of a new city, but also the cradle of future generations and the main stage for political, economic and legal decisions in the country.



DF Public Archive President Juscelino Kubitschek, Oscar Niemeyer, Israel Pinheiro and team visit Fundo Novacap works

Juscelino decided to build Brasília so that it would be the synthesis of his plan to modernize Brazil. The transfer of the federal capital to the center of the country was already idealized since the 19th century by José Bonifácio de Andrada e Silva, known as the patron saint of Brazil’s Independence. He suggested, in 1823, the change with the idea of ​​moving the capital away from the coast to protect it from possible foreign attacks. The proposal, however, was forgotten.

In 1955, during the electoral dispute, Juscelino promised to implement a development and industrialization project, with the campaign slogan “50 years in 5”. After he was elected, the construction of Brasília was the most symbolic act of his government project.



DF Public Archive President Juscelino during a visit to works in Brasília

O “Pilot plane” of the capital follows the urban and architectural models of Lúcio Costa (1902-1988) and Oscar Niemeyer (1907-2012), respectively. The most complex and audacious buildings followed structural designs by engineer Joaquim Cardozo.

Viewed from above, the city is commonly depicted as an airplane. But, in Lúcio Costa’s plans, the idea was that it would look like the sign of the Cross: two axes that intersect. One of them is gently sloping and is the streets that lead to the residential areas – Asa Sul and Asa Norte.

The other is straight. It represents the Monumental Axis, where the TV Tower, the city’s bus station, the Cathedral and public buildings are located.

At the end, there are the headquarters monuments of the Three Powers of the Republic: Judiciary with the STF (Federal Supreme Court), Legislative with the National Congress and the Executive with the Planalto Palace.

See some photos of the construction of the federal capital:





Construction of Brasilia (Gallery – 14 Photos)















Three Powers

Praça dos Três Poderes was designed so that none of the buildings stand out from the others.

historic photo Three Powers

The idea is that the Three Powers are harmonic and independent and therefore have the same weight

historic photo Planalto Palace

The Planalto Palace is the seat of the Executive

historic photo Planalto Palace

Looking from the main façade, facing Praça dos Três Poderes, only 4 floors are visible, but the building also has basements and administrative annexes.

historic photo Planalto Palace

The colonnades are clad in white marble and at night the play of light makes it seem as if the building is floating.

historic photo Planalto Palace

The office of the President of the Republic is on the 3rd floor, next to the Civil and Institutional Security offices

historic photo Planalto Palace

Inauguration of Brasilia on April 20, 1960

Historical photo/ National Archive – 20.Apr.1960 National Congress

The National Congress seen from inside the Planalto Palace

historic photo National Congress

It is the seat of the Brazilian Legislature.

historic photo National Congress

The smaller dome, facing downwards (left), houses the Plenary of the Federal Senate. The larger dome, facing upwards (right) and still under construction in the photo, houses the Plenary of the Chamber of Deputies

historic photo National Congress

Behind the main building and between the two domes are two 28-storey towers: one of them belongs to the Chamber and the other to the Senate.

historic photo National Congress

Construction of the buildings, you can see on the right the steel beams of the structure and camps that served as support for the workers

Historical photo – 1959 National Congress

Workers carry material for the structure of buildings

historic photo National Congress

The dome of the Senate was ready 1st than the Chamber

historic photo

In 1987, Brasília received from Unesco (United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization) the title of Cultural Heritage of Humanity. It was the 1st contemporary cultural asset to enter the list and is on the same level of importance as monuments such as the Pyramids of Egypt, the Great Wall of China, the Historic Center of Rome and the Palace of Versailles.

STREETS OF BRASILIA

Brasilia is made up of the Eixo Monumental, a long avenue located in the center of Plano Piloto. It is where the Brasília Bus Station, the ministries buildings and Praça dos Três Poderes are located. The project was created by Lúcio Costa.

There is also the South and North Axis, which connect the central and political area of ​​the capital to the South and North Wings.

How are the Eixo Sul and Eixo Norte today:

The federal capital is also famous for “scissors”curved roads that form small viaducts connecting the axes to the residential blocks.

PALACE DO PLANALT

The Planalto Palace, seat of the Federal Executive, was also inaugurated on April 21, 1960. It is located in Praça dos Três Poderes in Brasília and was one of the first buildings built in the new capital. The work was designed by Oscar Niemeyer.

NATIONAL CONGRESS

The National Congress is the body that exercises the functions of the Legislative Power, such as drafting, approving laws and supervising the Brazilian State with the help of the TCU (Tribunal de Contas da União). The country’s main decisions are debated in Congress.

It is composed of two Houses: the Federal Senate, made up of 81 senators, representing the 27 units of the Federation; and the Chamber of Deputies, in which 513 federal deputies participate, representing the people.

BRASILIA’S CATHEDRAL

Brasília’s cathedral was designed by architect Oscar Niemeyer. It is the seat of the Archdiocese of Brasilia and was the first monument created in the capital.

Its foundation stone was laid on September 12, 1958. Only the concrete columns visible above ground were ready on April 21, 1960.

After Juscelino Kubitschek’s presidential term ended, the great push to finish many of Brasilia’s structures also ceased. Successor governments did not provide funds for the project and the building was handed over to the Catholic Church for completion.

LAKE PARANOÁ

Like Brasilia, Lake Paranoá was also built. Its original creator was the French engineer, botanist and landscaper Auguste François Marie Glaziou, member of the 2nd Cruls Commission, held from 1894 to 1895.



Reproduction/DF Public Archive – 20.Apr.2023 Construction of Lake Paranoá

In a letter, Glaziou stated that “between two large plateaus in the locality by the names of Gama and Paranoá, there is an immense plain partly subject to being covered by the waters of the rainy season”.

Although Lake Paranoá was designed by the French engineer, it was urban planners Raul Penna Firme, Roberto Lacombe and José de Oliveira Reis who prepared the study for the new capital of the Republic.

It was Lucio Costa’s urban project that won the tender process for the construction of Lake Paranoá.

“Lake Paranoá was fundamental from the beginning and it was not my proposal. When the location of the new capital was chosen there was already the possibility of […] and create the lake. So the lake was a fundamental part of the proposal for the new capital. I think, in fact, that the lake should be made more accessible for the majority of the population”he said in a descriptive report of the Pilot Plan of Brasilia, in 1959.

What little they know, too, is that the area where Lake Paranoá was built was a camp: Vila Amaury. About 16,000 workers and their families lived in that region.

In the region there were bars, restaurants, stores, commerce in general, and even a mini amusement park. The construction of the Paranoá Lake dam started in 1957, but it was in 1959 that the workers had to leave the space.



Reproduction/DF Public Archive – 20.Apr.2023 Vila Amaury, also called “submerged village”, was closed for the construction of Lake Paranoá

Workers and family members migrated from Vila Amaury to the administrative regions of Taguatinga, Gama and Sobradinho.

At the time, the gates of the lake dam were closed during the rainy season. As a result, there was no time for the houses to be removed and the area was flooded. That’s why Vila Amaury is also known as submerged village.

ADMINISTRATIVE REGIONS

To shelter the workers who built the city, camps and mini cities were emerging around the capital. The 1st of them was called Free City and is now known as Núcleo Bandeirante. It is one of the 31 administrative regions that make up the Federal District.

The administrative regions have administrators chosen by the governor of the Federal District and today are home to more than 3 million inhabitants.



Camp of the people who built Brasilia. Today the region is known as Núcleo Bandeirante.



Play Google Maps Núcleo Bandeirante currently

Many families that helped in the construction of Brasília were also transferred to the so-called CEI (Campanha de Eradicação de Invasões), which culminated in the creation of the administrative region of Ceilândia.



reproduction/Public Archive CEI began operating in 1969 and managed to demarcate 18,000 lots in an area of ​​20 square meters north of Taguatinga, another administrative region of Brasília



reproduction/DF Public Archive First residents of the CIS (Campaign for the Eradication of Invasions)



DF Public Archive Aerial view of the beginning of the implementation of the CEI, north of Taguatinga (DF)

