Brazil registered 55,115 new probable cases of dengue in one day. Altogether, they are 2,321,050 infectionsaccording to data from this Tuesday (26th March 2024) from the Ministry of Health. 831 people have already died from the disease in 2024.

Minas Gerais is the state with the highest number of cases, with 765,190 records. It is equivalent to around 33% of total infections in the country. The Federal District leads in deaths. There were 188 this year alone.

The Ministry of Health publishes daily the latest data on probable cases, deaths under investigation and confirmed, and the dengue incidence rate in the country. Arbovirus Monitoring Panel.