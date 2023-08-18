members of the police leadership of Brasilia were arrested this Friday within the framework of an investigation into his alleged omission in relation to the Bolsonaro invasion of the headquarters of powers in the Brazilian capital in January, the prosecutor’s office reported.

The evidence gathered in eight months of investigation “indicates that there was an omission” by authorities of the Military Police of the Federal District that showed “deep ideological contamination,” the Attorney General’s Office said in a statement.

There is evidence that the “agents -who held command posts in the institution- Before January 8, they received various intelligence information indicating coup intentions of the (Bolsonarista) movement. and the imminent risk of invasion of the headquarters of the three powers,” added the Attorney General’s Office.

The prosecution did not detail the names of the authorities arrested this Friday. According to the local press, the list includes the current commander of that Military Police and the officer who presided over the institution at the time of the invasion.

The prosecutor’s office, which requested the indictment of those investigated, identified a “deep ideological contamination on the part of the officers of the Military Police of the DF, who showed themselves to be adept at conspiracy theories about electoral fraud and coup theories.”

(Also read: Family of Fernando Villavicencio denounces President Lasso for murder by omission)

The international community has shown its rejection of the violent takeover of Congress in Brazil.

The order issued by magistrate Alexandre de Moraes also provides for the blocking of assets, searches and separation of public functions exercised by those investigated, all commanders and senior officers of the Police in the Federal District.

Jair Bolsonaro (2019-2022) lost re-election to Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva last October, by a narrow margin. After the defeat, Bolsonaro groups convinced that the leader had been the victim of fraud promoted roadblocks and demonstrations calling for military intervention.

(You may be interested: Wave of violence in Ecuador triggers sales of armored cars and bulletproof vests)

On January 8, a week after Lula’s inauguration, thousands of supporters of the former president invaded and looted the buildings of the Presidency, Congress and the Federal Supreme Court.

The episode shook Brazilian democracy and sparked an extensive investigation in which hundreds of people have already been arrested.

The former president of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro.

Since the day of the anti-democratic acts for coup purposes, more than 1,800 people have been arresteds and 128 of them remain in custody, although almost all of them continue to respond to Justice on probation for various crimes.

Bolsonaro, who was recently sentenced by the electoral court and He will not be able to run for the next presidential elections for having publicly attacked the Brazilian electoral system, is being investigated for his role in the coup. He denies any link to the invasions.

(Also: Sancho Case: Thai police receive first autopsy results from Arrieta)

Bolsonaro and his entourage are facing several judicial investigations, including one on the alleged diversion of jewelry and other state gifts for personal enrichment, and the falsification of vaccination certificates against covid-19 to enter the United States.

*With AFP and EFE