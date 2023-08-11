There are 1,749 professionals in the category for every 100,000 inhabitants; throughout Brazil, there are approximately 1.3 million lawyers

Lawyer’s day is celebrated this Friday (11.Aug.2023). In Brazil, there are 1,354,418 professionals in the category, according to data from the OAB (Brazilian Bar Association). There are 667 professionals in the category for every 100,000 inhabitants.

The DF (Federal District) is the UF (Unit of the Federation) with proportionally more lawyers – there are 1,749 for every 100,000 inhabitants.

Rio de Janeiro is the 2nd UF with the most lawyers proportionally, with 965 for every 100,000 inhabitants. Rio Grande do Sul comes in 3rd place, with 882. São Paulo is in 4th place, with 811.

In absolute numbers, the UF with the highest number is São Paulo (360,044). In 2nd place is Rio de Janeiro (154,872). In 3rd position is Minas Gerais (136,657). The UF with the lowest number of lawyers in Brazil is Roraima (2,634).

As for gender, of the total number of lawyers in the country, 694,775 are women (51.3%) and 659,643 are men (48.7%). In São Paulo, 185,043 are women and 175,001 are men. In Rio de Janeiro there are 81,905 women and 72,967 men.

Of the 27 Brazilian UFs, only in 8 the number of male lawyers is greater than that of women: Acre, Alagoas, Ceará, Maranhão, Mato Grosso do Sul, Paraíba, Piauí and Rio Grande do Norte.

As for age group, 45.3% of lawyers in Brazil are between 26 and 40 years old, which represents 613,252 professionals. Another 36.9% are between 41 and 59 years old (499,710). There are 18.4% aged 60 years or more (249,177) and 5.2% aged up to 25 years (70,592).

Women are the majority among lawyers in the age groups up to 25 years old and from 26 to 40 years old. Men are mostly over 41 years old.

Second OAB 2022 dataBrazil is the country with the highest proportion of lawyers per inhabitant in the world.