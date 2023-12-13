Carlos Vitor Mende*i Carlos Vitor Mende* https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/carlos-vitor-mende/ 13/12/2023 – 11:46

Brasiliathe vibrant capital of Brazil, is preparing for an event that promises to be a milestone in the national innovation and entrepreneurship scenario: the Brazil Startups Awards. Scheduled for December 14, 2023, at the prestigious Hípica Hall, this event is an initiative of Brasil Startups and Innova Summit and symbolizes a movement to decentralize innovation, embracing regions such as the Center-West, Northeast and North, which are emerging as new hubs of innovation, supported by important sponsors such as Banco BRB and the GDF Tourism Secretariat.

Brazil, a melting pot of entrepreneurship and creativity, is witnessing remarkable growth in its ecosystem of startups. Regions like the Northeast are standing out, challenging the traditional narrative and showing the world their innovative potential. Brasília, the host city, is not far behind, rising sharply in the ranking of entrepreneurial cities in the country, highlighting its appetite for innovation It is entrepreneurship.

The Brasil Startups Awards is more than an awards ceremony; It is a recognition of the transformative agents from all spheres who shape the future of Brazil. Hugo GiallanzaPresident of Brasil Startups, emphasizes the importance of valuing regions with unexplored potential and bringing innovation initiatives closer to large centers.

The event, which will bring together around 400 influential guests, will be a stage to celebrate essential efforts and contributions to national innovation. With varied categories, from “Startup of the Year” to “Service Provider: Software Development”, the award covers a wide spectrum of the startup ecosystem.

The event program is robust and diverse. Starting at 5pm, there will be a demoday, followed by a panel on trends in the fintech, edtech and govtech markets. Banco BRB will present its innovations and a fund for investment in startups, reinforcing its commitment to technological advancement. The highlight of the night, starting at 7pm, will be the presentation of awards, recognizing talent and innovation in the Brazilian startup ecosystem.

One of the highlights of the event will be the presence of Loor Venture Capital, showing its continued support for innovative entrepreneurship. In addition, the program will feature the presence of international speaker Tony Ventura, first president of Brasil Startups, who will act as Master of Ceremonies, bringing his vast experience and insights to the event.

At 9pm, the event will culminate with the launch of the Innova Summit 2024, marking the beginning of another year of innovation and entrepreneurship.

It is important to highlight that voting for the Brasil Startups Awards is open to the general public, allowing active participation in the celebration of innovation. The voting process is available on the website awards.brasilstartups.org, where anyone can support and recognize the leaders and initiatives that are driving Brazil towards an innovative and entrepreneurial future. This openness allows the community to actively participate in recognizing the protagonists of national innovation.

The Brasil Startups Awards are a shining reminder that Brazilian innovation is vibrant, diverse and ready to change the world. This event is a testament to the innovative spirit that burns in every corner of Brazil, celebrating the essential efforts and contributions to national innovation.

*Specialist in business strategy, last year he carried out projects to encourage innovation in DF and RIDE, totaling 5 million and others in Brazil. Education International MBA in Project Management from FGV / GWU and School of Business at George Washington University, United States, she studied Project Management in the Executive Education Program, in addition to the MBE with a focus on Business at COPPE / UFRJ. She has held leadership positions and her activities are linked to the Government, Third Sector and the private market, always with strategy and direction functions. Today she is Co-founder and COO of Loor Venture Capital, a company linked to an investment fund and startups and an equity crowdfunding platform. In addition to voluntarily serving as Executive Director at Brasil Startups, a national association of startups and entrepreneurs based in Brasília-DF.