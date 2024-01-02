Research listed the most punctual airports and airlines in 2023; BSB came 4th in the medium-sized category

Brasília international airport is the 4th most punctual medium-sized airport in the world. The ranking of Cirium, an aviation analytics company, considers a punctual airport to be one that takes off up to 15 minutes later than stipulated. Brasília airport had 86.62% punctuality on its flights to 52 destinations. Viracopos airport, in Campinas, ranked 8th in the survey, with 83.93% of on-time flights. Here's the complete of the research (PDF – 26 mB).