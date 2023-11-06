TRT-10 ordered the strike to be suspended; If workers fail to comply with the decision, the union will be fined R$500,000 per hour

Bus workers in the Federal District announced on Sunday (Nov 5, 2023) a stoppage for this Monday (Nov 6). They ask for renewal of the Collective Labor Agreement, salary replacement and earnings above inflation.

At the end of the night, the President of the TRT-10 (Regional Labor Court of the 10th Region), judge Alexandre Nery de Oliveira, suspended the strike. When contacted, the DF Road Workers Union did not say whether it would accept the decision. If workers fail to comply with the decisionO Syndicate will be fined R$500,000 per hour of strike.

The union general secretary, José Wilson, listed category claims:

renewal of the Collective Labor Agreement;

salary replacement with 8% adjustment

8% adjustment to food tickets and basic food baskets; It is

8% adjustment to the health and dental plan.

According to Wilson, was offered transport companies the following benefits:

5.53% salary adjustment;

8% adjustment to the health and dental plan;

8% adjustment to food tickets; It is

10% adjustment to the basic food basket.

According to Wilson, the companies agree to maintain the collective agreement.

According to the category’s collective agreement, drivers earn R$ 3,307.12; collectors, R$ 1,729.43; and the drivers of the “Zebrinha” (mini bus), BRL 2,710.93.

GOVERNMENT ASKS FOR RESPONSIBILITY

In note published on Sunday (5.nov), the Government of the Federal District stated that “considers the strike abusive, since there was a proposal from the operators and there was an agreement between the companies and the Road Workers Union”.

“Society expects bus workers to return to the negotiating table with companies for the good of all. Thousands of workers depend on them to run their lives”, he wrote the governor of DF (Federal District), Ibaneis Rocha (MDB-DF), on X (formerly Twitter). “It’s time for responsibility”he stated.

REINFORCED SUBWAY

O Federal District Metro Company (Metro-DF) informed that it will operate to the maximum of its capacity and, if necessary, will extend peak hours to transport users.