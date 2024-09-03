Firefighters say 4,904,200 square meters were affected; an area equivalent to approximately 687 football fields

The Federal District recorded 183 vegetation fires on Monday (2.Sep.2024). According to the CBMDF (Military Fire Department of the Federal District), 4,904,200 square meters were affected. The area is equivalent to approximately 687 football fields.

To the Poder360firefighters said that this Tuesday (September 3) there is also a large fire in the Flona (Brasília National Forest). It has already reached 3 quadrants. The extent of the fire’s spread is still unknown. The teams fighting the fire are concentrated in the area.

Brasilia is 133 days without rain. The last time it rained in the federal capital was on April 23: 16.6 millimeters. The following day, a minimum rainfall of 0.6 millimeters occurred in a small part of the Federal District, according to the Inmet (National Institute of Meteorology).

The institute issued a red alert for low humidity in the Federal District. The severity level is “great danger”with relative humidity below 12%. There is a high risk of forest fires and health problems, such as lung diseases, headaches and others.

The Gama Meteorological Station, RA (Administrative Region) of the Federal District, estimates a minimum humidity of 8% in the area for this Tuesday (September 3) at 6 pm. It recorded a minimum humidity of 9% from 5 pm to 7 pm on Monday (September 2).