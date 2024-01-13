“We have already exceeded the volume of rain predicted for the month in just one day”, said Celina Leão, acting governor

The acting governor of the Federal District, Celina Leão, decreed, on Friday (12 January 2024), a state of emergency throughout the Federal District due to the heavy rains that have hit different regions since the beginning of January.

Decree No. 45,405, published in an extra edition of official diarykeeps the government's multidisciplinary teams ready to serve the population in risk situations and minimize disruptions resulting from storms.

The text also allows the mobilization of professionals, vehicles, equipment, machinery and supplies necessary to respond to incidents at any time of the day, seven days a week.

Based on the decree, the local government developed an action plan with measures to preserve the lives of city residents who are in risk areas and according to the needs of each location.

“We can’t predict what will actually happen, but we can prepare the city to get through the situation in the best way possible,” said acting governor Celina Leão.

Vila Cauhy, in Núcleo Bandeirante, is the region that has been most affected by the storms. Interventions in the area include the revitalization and urbanization of the site, the urgent implementation of a rainwater drainage system, with sewage and drinking water; the installation of gabions, barriers that serve to contain and control erosion, on the banks of the Riacho Fundo stream, in addition to the recovery of the forest in the region.

In the other 11 administrative regions, the main services performed will be the removal of irregular buildings; implementation of rainwater drainage, sewage and drinking water; revitalization and urbanization of unoccupied areas; and recovery of degraded areas.

Read the areas that will receive emergency actions:

Núcleo Bandeirante: Vila Cauhy and Córrego do Riacho Fundo;

Sobradinho II: Vila Rabelo I and II, and Morro do Sansão;

São Sebastião: Morro da Cruz/Zumbi dos Palmares, Beco do Coronel and Capão Cumprido;

Botanical Gardens: São Gabriel, João Cândido and Itaipu;

Structural/SCIA: Santa Luzia and Cidade do Automóvel;

SIA: Escape Route/Achagas;

Sol Nascente/Pôr do Sol: area close to the end of Avenida Elmo Serejo;

Ceilândia: Alley near Hospital São Francisco;

Fercal: Bananal, Rua do Mato and Catingueiro;

Arniqueira: Rua do Mirante, Rua da Vigorosa, Avenida Vereda da Cruz and Avenida Principal;

Itapoã: area close to the bus terminal;

Sobradinho: Nova Colina/Dorothy Stang.

Social actions

In addition to these actions, the DF government will also intensify social actions with the population of the affected areas, similar to what happened in Vila Cauhy. The Department of Social Development assisted 165 families with calamity and vulnerability assistance, providing temporary shelters and offering basic food baskets and 9,600 meals, including coffee, lunch and dinner. Families were also included in the Prato Cheio benefit.

alert state

According to Inmet (National Institute of Meteorology), the Federal District is in an orange alert state, which signals the risk of intense rain. The volume of rain can reach 60 mm/h or up to 100 mm in 24 hours, with intense winds of up to 100 km/h.

With information from Brasília Agency.