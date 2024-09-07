According to CBM-DF, the city has several fire outbreaks, but none are in the National Forest.

Brasília was covered by smoke from fires late in the afternoon of this Saturday (September 7, 2024). The dense fog covered the city hours after celebrations for Brazil’s Independence Day. It was noticed in Plano Piloto and in administrative regions.

According to the Military Fire Department of the Federal Districtthe city has several fire outbreaks. However, none are in the Brazilian National Forest, which was hit by fire last week.

Data from Inmet (National Institute of Meteorology) show that the region of the federal capital is on orange alert, with relative humidity varying between 20% and 12%.

THE Poder360 recorded images in Brasilia. See below: