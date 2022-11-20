This Sunday (20) ends the 55th Brasilia Festival of Brazilian Cinema, which has Cine Brasília as its programming epicenter. This year’s edition represents the return to the face-to-face format for both films and free cinema workshops.

Of the nearly 1,200 films entered in the feature and short film categories at the festival, which is considered the longest running in the country, 12 short films and six feature films were selected for the National Competitive Exhibition. The festival will also have 12 films composing parallel shows.

The films compete for around 30 Candango trophies. From today to Sunday, the public has the opportunity, in addition to watching films from the exhibition, to participate in various debates, as well as workshops, acting training for cinema and financing strategies for electronic games.

To see the complete schedule, with workshops, debates, training, meetings and films that will be shown in this final stretch of the competition