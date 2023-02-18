Joy, security and irreverence marked the climate of Bloco Rebu, this Saturday (18), at Praça das Fontes in Parque da Cidade Sarah Kubitschek, in Brasília. The forecast of the organizers is to gather about 15 thousand people in the event.

According to the cultural producers and creators of the block, Rafaella Ferrugem and Lolly Alves, the premise of the block is to promote a fun and welcoming space for women and the entire LGBTQIAP+ community.

“We are three lesbians who missed entertainment at the Federal District carnival and decided to create, in 2019, a space that could safely welcome this group of lesbian, bisexual, non-binary and transgender women as safely as possible,” said Rafaella Rust. “Our goal is also to inspire that other events for this audience can happen more often,” she added.

In the four days of Carnival, the Government of the Federal District (GDF) expects that around 1.5 million people will take to the streets to enjoy the revelry in Brasilia in more than 100 blocks. This year, the police force was reinforced to guarantee the safety of revelers in the capital.

Animation

To the personal trainer Lílian Almeida, 46, the block was the best alternative to celebrate 20 years of friendship without worrying about the risk of sexual harassment at other events.

“We chose this block because I believe that in a space with greater diversity, security is better and there will be no confusion. I think Carnival events have improved a lot in Brasilia, we have more security to have fun without robberies or harassment”, she said.

Civil servant Janaína Maia, 41, reiterated that the group’s choice was based on the security of the block.

“This is my first time at the DF carnival and we opted for this block to have fun without sexual harassment, harassment or aggressive approaches. Security made a difference and here we are seeing a welcoming environment, with many children and greater policing,” he said.

Systems analyst Rubens Oliveira, 42, pointed out that this year’s carnival marks the return of events with more audiences in Brasília after the period of social distancing caused by the covid-19 pandemic.

“I have been leaving the house more, since I have the vaccine [contra a covid-19] up to date and I feel safe to participate in these events. I see that things are really getting back to normal.”

Craftswoman Elvira Lira, 41, has the same feeling as Rubens. For her, this Carnival marks the return to street revelry in the capital.

“I think we all needed this moment. It’s good for us to show that Brasilia has carnival again, with joy and safety after the pandemic period we experienced until recently, “she said.