A restaurant in Lima, Peru, appeared at the top of the list of Best Restaurants in the World 2023. Called Central, it was created in 2008 and is run by the duo Virgílio Martínez and Pía León. It is the first victory for a restaurant from a Latin American country. There are 50 chosen in the ranking.

Another highlight is the 12th, where the pig’s house, in São Paulo (SP). The restaurant with a peculiar decoration is run by co-chefs Jefferson and Janaina Rueda in the heart of downtown São Paulo.

Central first appeared on the World’s 50 Best Restaurants list in 2013 at No. 50, just as its influence in Latin America was steadily increasing. Ten years later, it becomes the first South American restaurant to win the title of Best Restaurant in the World, sponsored by S.Pellegrino & Acqua Panna.

Unlike Parisian cuisine, which usually features strongly in restaurant rankings, the list features two locations in Peru, leaving Paris in position 10. See the TOP 10 of the list of Best Restaurants in the World in the 2023 edition:

Central, Lima Enjoy, Barcelona Diverxo, Madrid Asador Etxbarri, Atxondo Alchemist, Copenhagen Maido, Lima Lido 84, Gardone Riviera Atomix, New York Quintonil, Mexico City Desk by Bruno Verjus, Paris























