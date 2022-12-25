the experienced Uruguayan midfielder of Santos FC, carlos sanchez will be subjected to new tests to assess the “cardiac disturbances“detected in a first battery, reported the Brazilian club.

carlos sanchezfrom 38 years and that he was separated from preseason work until a new diagnosis, will undergo a CT scan and another series of tests on Monday at the Albert Einstein Hospitalfrom sao paulo.

In accordance with Guilhermo Dilda, medical chief of Santos F.C.the club does not rule out the possibility of a catheterization and it was determined that the player should not perform any physical activity, including the gym, until he undergoes a new evaluation.

Dilda indicated that carlos sanchez you have no pain or symptoms associated with the heart problems detected in the routine pre-season examsbut the medical body prefers to act with caution and that is why it separated him from the physical jobs.