Patrícia Lélis, a Brazilian journalist residing in the United States, recorded former minister Sergio Moro (Security and Justice) on the streets of Washington DC, the country’s capital. “Here the man who destroyed Brazil is walking in the middle of the street, people”, she said, who ends the video with “Free squid, see, guys?”

I live, without a mask, answers: “O young lady, stop it”. The video was posted on social networks this Friday (June 18, 2021). Watch (54s):

Moro was vaccinated against covid-19 in the United States in April of this year. There, those who received the 2 doses of the vaccine can be left without a mask in public environments. Practice is advised against by experts.

I live in the USA

Patrícia Lélis said on the networks that it was the 3rd time she saw the former minister in Georgetown, the neighborhood where she lives. The journalist said to the Brazil 247 that Moro called her “petista” after she stopped recording.

After leaving his post as minister of the Bolsonaro government, Moro became a managing partner of the US consulting firm Alvarez & Marsal. The company has almost R$26 million to receive from targets of the Lava Jato operation, such as Odebrecht.

