SÃO PAULO (Reuters) – BrasilAgro, which operates in agricultural production and in the market for buying and selling rural properties, announced on Tuesday the completion of the sale of Araucária Farm, located in the municipality of Mineiros, in Goiás.

The remaining part of the property was negotiated with two different buyers, totaling 417.8 million reais, an amount referring to 5,517 hectares, of which 4,011 are useful hectares, the company said in a material fact.

The company recalled that Araucaria, acquired by the company in April 2007 for 76 million reais, was sliced ​​and sold in seven different contracts.

“These sales are yet another major milestone for the company, as they close the cycle of this property within our portfolio, and confirm our ability to generate and capture value in the development of agricultural properties, optimizing operating and real estate returns,” said the director of Investor Relations and CFO of BrasilAgro, Gustavo Javier Lopez.

Since the beginning of the company’s operations, in 2006, the company has purchased 320 thousand hectares, of which 211 thousand are useful hectares, and has developed more than 140 thousand hectares.

More than 1.2 billion reais were invested, including acquisitions and property development. In total, 26 farms were negotiated, with a total of 103,000 hectares, 69,000 useful hectares, for a total of 2.2 billion reais.

According to BrasilAgro, all sales were made at prices above the book values ​​and the fair value stated in the explanatory notes made available annually in the financial statements.

(Reporting by Roberto Samora)