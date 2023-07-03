Brazil Agencyi

Brazil Agency https://www.istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/

07/02/2023 – 18:08

Share



In a very busy game, which was broadcast by the TV Brazil, Brasil de Pelotas defeated Caxias by 2-1 this Sunday afternoon (2), at Bento Freitas Stadium, in Pelotas. After 11 games, the home team has 14 points. Although it has not gained positions (remains in sixth), Brazil approached Camboriú, which today is the fourth and last team in group 8 in a position to qualify for the next phase of Série D, with 15 points. Caxias follows in second, with 17. The goals that guaranteed the victory were scored by Mário Henrique and Da Silva, while Eron cashed out.

The first half in Pelotas was one of goals and confusion. In the 15th minute, Mário Henrique countered Rafael Costa on the left and kicked hard, crossed, to open the scoring. It was his fifth league goal. The left-back is Xavante’s top scorer in the competition.

Related news:

However, at 35 minutes, the player was involved in confusion that cost the team dearly. After a foul scheduled for Brasil de Pelotas, Mário Henrique and Dirceu, defender from Caxias, exchanged barbs. After several minutes of disagreement between the two teams, two players were expelled: Mário Henrique and Adriel, from Caxias.

At the end of the first half, the visitors evened the score. After a corner kick on the left, Eron completed it with a header and scored his eighth goal in Série D. He is the competition’s second-top scorer.

In the second half, another capital move ended up defining the fate of the match. At the seventh minute, Fernando Fonseca was fouled at the edge of the area, receiving the second yellow card and being expelled as well. In the kick, Wellington rolled and Da Silva filled the foot, hitting the left corner of André Lucas to break the tie.

With the advantage on the scoreboard and one more player on the field, Brazil had chances to expand, but ended up confirming the triumph by the minimum difference: 2 to 1.

There are three rounds left for the definition of the four classified in group 8. Next weekend, Caxias will receive Aimoré on Saturday (8), at Estádio Centenário. The following day, Brazil will again be at home against Novo Hamburgo, bottom of the group.























