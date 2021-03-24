The journalist Maritere Braschi criticized the Popular Action candidate live, Yonhy lescano, after hearing his proposal to request the return of Monitor Huáscar to the Chilean Prime Minister, Sebastian Piñera, in case of being elected president in the next elections of April 11, 2021.

“Clearly there is no positive effect and in terms of war, a ship, if it is not recovered, it is not requested . The boats are recovered, they are won in the war or they are lost in the war, and if not, they often sink. But you don’t go around asking for such an important symbol of a war that is also already over, ”the journalist rebuked for Latina.

The candidate for the presidential chair for Popular Action had stressed that it is not a government plan. However, it would be a gesture of goodwill.

“Regarding the bicentennial, a gesture of goodwill, a gesture that would be praised by both peoples would be to return the Huáscar Monitor . It is not a matter of a government plan proposal, far from it. It is a matter that has been discussed in previous governments. If it succeeds, thank God. If this is not achieved, we will continue working ”, Lescano had mentioned seconds before Braschi’s intervention.

Promarina Association rejects Lescano’s proposal to return to Huáscar

The National Promarina Association of Peru issued a statement in response to the statements of the presidential candidate for Popular Action, Yonhy lescano, who stated that if elected as president in the next elections on April 11, 2021, he would request his Chilean counterpart, Sebastian Piñera, the return of Monitor Huascar to Peru.

Likewise, he recalled at the VII National Congress in Talara in 1996, it was agreed to comply with the will expressed by Admiral Miguel Grau: “If Huascar does not return victorious to Callao, neither will I” .

