After the disaster in the recent elections, the Green Party board announced its resignation in mid-November. Two members of the Bundestag have now declared their candidacy.

Berlin – The Green Party politicians Franziska Brantner and Felix Banaszak want to run for party leadership. “I’m applying to be your federal chair,” Brantner wrote briefly on Instagram. She is considered a confidant of Federal Economics Minister Robert Habeck and is parliamentary state secretary in his ministry. The Bundestag member Felix Banaszak wrote on Instagram: “I have experienced ups and downs and learned that after a valley things can go up again.” Banaszak is considered to be on the left wing of the party. He is considered capable of compromise and, as a former state chairman, contributed to the party’s good performance in the state elections in North Rhine-Westphalia.

According to information from the German Press Agency, there is still no final agreement on the other positions on the board that need to be filled. It is expected that the post of Emily Büning, who is political director, will again be filled by a woman from the left wing.

On Wednesday, the party’s entire federal executive board, headed by co-chairs Omid Nouripour and Ricarda Lang, announced its resignation in mid-November. The party leadership thus drew conclusions from the failures of the Greens in the recent elections.

The new board is to be elected at the regular federal party conference in Wiesbaden planned for mid-November. At that point at the latest, a decision will be made about the top candidate for the federal election in a year’s time. It is likely that the Greens will go into the election campaign with Habeck as their candidate for chancellor.

The Green Bundestag member Andreas Audretsch announced on Platform We’re starting something new.” It’s about a lot and about Greens who want to inspire people about climate protection and justice, he added. And: “In addition to my work in the Bundestag, I want to contribute something.” dpa