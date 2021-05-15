Sir Richard Branson’s Virgin Limited Edition has confirmed that as part of the planning for the finca on the Son Bunyola estate in Banyabulfar, Mallorca, planning permission is almost in place for the development of Son Valenti, its sister property adjacent to the estate.

However, Branson has decided to place the property up for sale.

Virgin Limited Edition told the Bulletin yesterday: “With much excitement and focus on the development of the Son Bunyola estate, Son Valenti is now available for sale, making it a fantastic project for someone else to be able to realize their dream property.

“We have now been granted permission to develop the manor house on our Son Bunyola Estate into a small luxury 29-bedroom hotel. We are hopeful to start construction work later this Spring to open in 2023 and bring a beautiful historic Mallorcan building back to life in one of most ancient areas of Banyalbufar, ”the Virgin source added.

The Son Valenti estate dates back to the 15th century and has a medieval defense tower, a finca, an oil mill, garages and stables.

It was declared a Site of Cultural Interest or BIC in 2018. The 464,560 square meter estate is nestled in the Serra de Tramuntana mountains and has spectacular views.

The project’s approval comes with a number of conditions, which include preserving existing terraces and dry stone walls, planting 195 trees and stabilizing excavation slopes and the plan is to turn the Son Valentí property into a 29 room luxury hotel.

But, with Sir Richard delighted to be able to realize his dream of transforming Son Bunyola into one of the lost luxurious eco-resorts in Europe after having waited the best part of 20 years for planning permission, he wants to concentrate all his efforts on his new Mallorcan project which will bring some cheer to the Covid-battered Balearic tourist industry and also underline the fact that British business people are still willing to make big investments on the island despite the current economic climate and the challenges of Brexit.