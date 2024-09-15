Branko Horoscope: the astrologer’s predictions for today

BRANKO HOROSCOPE – What do the stars say in the horoscope of Branko of today, Sunday 15th September 2024? The astrologer consulted the stars, and as always his horoscope It was broadcast by the radio station, RDS, or other online sites such as Il corriere della città or solodonna.it. Below are the complete predictions (present online) sign by sign of Branko’s horoscope for today, Sunday 15th September2024:

Aries

Dear Aries, this mid-September weekend will bring you a burst of energy. You may feel compelled to do something special for your significant other or, if you are single, to take a chance on someone you are interested in. As for work, it will be important to use your determination.

Bull



Dear Taurus friends, according to Branko’s horoscope, this mid-September weekend will be an opportunity to relax and reflect on some sentimental situations. On the work front, it will be better to avoid hasty decisions.

Twins

Dear Gemini, this weekend (September 14-15, 2024) will be a dynamic period for relationships: in love, new acquaintances can turn into something more. As for work, you will have some brilliant ideas that could lead to interesting developments. Luck will be on your side.

Cancer

Dear Cancer, this Sunday in mid-September will be ideal for recovering emotional balance. In love, you may feel the need to protect yourself or your partner more from external tensions. Luck will not be lacking: pending situations could be unblocked.

Lion

Dear Leo friends, according to Branko’s horoscope for today (Sunday, September 15, 2024), the next few hours will bring you moments of passion and intensity in love. Your energy will be magnetic and you will attract attention, but try not to be too dominant in relationships.

COUPLE AFFINITY FOR ALL ZODIAC SIGNS

Virgin

Dear Virgos, the weekend you are experiencing will be the perfect opportunity to recharge your batteries. In love, you may feel the need for stability and clarity, with the desire to better define the relationship.

Balance

Dear Libra, this weekend will be all about harmony. In love, you will find the right serenity in relationships, with the possibility of resolving small disagreements. As for work, your balance will allow you to make thoughtful decisions, but without haste.

BRANKO’S HOROSCOPE FOR 2024

Scorpio

Dear Scorpios, according to Branko’s horoscope today, the weekend looks intense and full of emotions. In love, you will be irresistible and could experience moments of great passion.

Sagittarius

Dear Sagittarius, the weekend will be a time of exploration, both emotionally and mentally. In terms of work, you may find creative solutions to problems that seemed complex.

Capricorn

Dear Capricorn friends, this weekend in mid-September 2024 will be an opportunity to focus on yourself. In love, you may feel the need for space to reflect on some aspects of the relationship.

Acquarium

Dear Aquarius, according to Branko’s horoscope for today (Sunday, September 15, 2024), the current weekend brings you a desire for change. In love, you may feel the need for new stimuli. As for work, your unconventional ideas could attract the right attention.

Fish

Dear Pisces, the weekend you are experiencing invites you to dream, especially in love. You could experience romantic moments and feel closer than ever to your partner, while singles could have unexpected encounters.

WHAT IS THE ASCENDANT AND HOW IS IT CALCULATED?