BRANKO HOROSCOPE – What do the stars say in the horoscope of Branko of today, Sunday 1st September 2024? The astrologer consulted the stars, and as always his horoscope It was broadcast by the radio station, RDS, or other online sites such as Il corriere della città or solodonna.it. Below are the complete predictions (present online) sign by sign of Branko’s horoscope for today, Sunday 1st September2024:

Aries

Dear Aries, good start to September and the proof is this day that starts in a gritty way, you have energy to sell. Bosses and referents will see you in a great light, take advantage of it to enjoy the moment and get what you want!

Dear Taurus friends, according to Branko’s horoscope, a positive sky for feelings, if you are single you would do well to look around because it would be a real shame to waste the charm that characterizes your person in these late summer days. Carpe diem!

Twins

Dear Gemini, freelancers have a good chance of emerging, there are several projects on the table but it will be up to you to navigate through the offers in search of the solution that best suits your needs. Having a choice is already something, now don’t make the wrong one!

Cancer

Dear Cancer, you are facing some changes regarding work and it is a bit difficult to keep up. Try to do things gradually and without rushing the times, by doing so everything will go well!

Lion

Dear Leo friends, according to Branko’s horoscope today (Sunday, September 1, 2024), you are determined and ambitious as well as knowing perfectly where you want to go, with these premises it is impossible to fail or not overcome any difficulties. Good news coming for freelancers, contacts with other cities are favored.

Virgin

Dear Virgo, you are tired because you have many things to do, perhaps too many, and perhaps little time to work on them. In this chaos you must find time for yourself, you cannot go into burnout. Do not be afraid to delegate as long as they are trusted people.

Balance

Dear Libra, beautiful sky regarding feelings, for long-standing couples the possibility of important events is not excluded. Autumn will be full of interesting and sparkling news, prepare yourselves both mentally and physically for a very positive last part of 2022!

Scorpio

Dear Scorpios, according to Branko’s horoscope today, be careful and do not overdo it at least until the evening, focus only on important things and those that have an imminent deadline. Starting from the priorities you will then arrive at everything else calmly and tranquilly. Recovery in sight.

Sagittarius

Dear Sagittarius, promising stars when it comes to love, if you have recently met a nice person, cultivate the relationship and move forward. You may be pleasantly surprised… but don’t get your hopes up too soon! Proceed step by step.

Capricorn

Dear Capricorn friends, positive sky for couples, you have found complicity and maybe even passion … In general you are more relaxed and from the outside it shows a lot, both your mood and relationships with others will benefit. Air of changes at work, be receptive.

Acquarium

Dear Aquarius, according to Branko’s horoscope for today (Sunday, September 1, 2024), intriguing stars in love, singles absolutely must not miss the opportunity to make new acquaintances. An affectionate friendship could actually turn out to be something more, go ahead and find out how far you can go!

Fish

Dear Pisces, you would like to have more certainties in love, if lately you have caught someone’s attention you are not fully convinced about what to do. Try to clarify within yourself by establishing a scale of priorities, then project yourself outward!

