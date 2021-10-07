What does Branko’s horoscope have in store for today Thursday 7 October in Love, Health, Money and Work? Below are the astrological predictions, which signs will live under the positive influences of the stars?

Today we open the dances with the first four signs of the zodiac; Aries, Taurus, Gemini and Cancer you will be lucky on this day or you will have to deal with the whims of Stars?

Let’s find out together with Branko’s forecasts today Thursday 7 October 2021.

Aries horoscope October 7

Well today there professional sphere of friends of Aries; in fact, you will be able to successfully complete a task undertaken some time ago. You can now project yourself to other projects but allow yourself a little bit of first leisure. Romantic evening in sight..

Horoscope Taurus October 7

Today you will feel a little misunderstood from the people around you; have patience and try to externalize what worries you. A little bit of physical activity and a family evening will be the key to get out of this feeling of uncertainty that you have, tomorrow will be much better.

Gemini horoscope October 7

Read also Branko’s Horoscope

The Stars suggest today that you start looking around on the professional plan; a change in this sense, perhaps in a completely new area for you. Well the sentimental sphere, complicity and tenderness with your partner will brighten your evening.

Cancer Horoscope October 7

You are coming out of a somewhat complicated period; the well-known astrologer invites you to have faith in your potential. Project yourself into the future with a newfound enthusiasm. Pay attention to the sentimental sphere, dedicate yourself to the person you love because you have recently neglected it.