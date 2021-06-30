Branko’s horoscope forecasts for today Wednesday 30 June 2021: let’s say goodbye to June and welcome the new month, the week goes by fast… Before starting the day let’s take a look at the horoscope. Which signs will have to deal with astral squares and which ones will have luck? Let’s read the forecasts. Who will be the lucky one? Taurus is without energy, Cancer happy and very lucky, Virgo suspicious, Scorpio too categorical, Capricorn is positively surprised, Pisces struggling with perplexity.

What will the other news be? The predictions of the famous astrologer reveal it to us Branko freely drawn. Let’s see in detail the news of this day for the signs of the zodiac.

Aries horoscope Wednesday 30 June 2021

Favorable astral framework for everything that looks to the future, new projects will start well. Be proud of the companies supported and those to come, you can achieve excellent goals!

Taurus horoscope Wednesday 30 June 2021

The finances are there, but the enthusiasm to put your personality on the line is missing. You are too tired, you need to recharge your batteries, take a break and you will return bright and victorious!

Gemini horoscope Wednesday 30 June 2021

Active astral chart that urges you to have to make a choice, especially if you are keeping your foot on two stirrups. Wizards of acrobatics and double-crosses, but the partner could be more cunning than you, be careful!

Cancer Horoscope Wednesday 30 June 2021

Your eyes shine and you are seductive, you attract many suitors and you are greedy for love. The period is perfect to go to live together or get married, even the work enjoys favorable stars, ride the wave!

Leo horoscope Wednesday 30 June 2021

There is nothing wrong, a much better career than at the beginning of the year, not to mention the feelings that satisfy you and make you feel loved. Yes, you can rejoice and do it with a smile!

Virgo horoscope Wednesday 30 June 2021

The day sees you questioning many areas of your life. The love relationship does not go well, you do not feel considered by the partner and this generates insecurity and too much jealousy, with consequent quarrels!

Libra horoscope Wednesday 30 June 2021

The universe smiles at you, you can find peace of mind with your partner and think about new business. A job interview will be successful, think about it, whoever leaves the old road for the new one knows what he leaves but not what he finds!

Scorpio horoscope Wednesday 30 June 2021

Do not focus only on the things that are wrong, for you or inside or outside, try to see the many nuances instead, it will change the approach to problems. The partner sees you agitated and gives you a dinner, how romantic!

Sagittarius horoscope Wednesday 30 June 2021

Family matters and elderly parents will need you, be present, leave aside selfishness and the desire for adventure. Eat too much, moderate yourself or your slippers won’t fit!

Capricorn horoscope Wednesday 30 June 2021

Promising news is coming for work, money and notoriety, get ready to welcome them. A friend / lover could declare himself, who knows, maybe the interest is mutual!

Aquarius horoscope Wednesday 30 June 2021

Look to be reviewed, why not go to the hairdresser, change your look and renew your image will be good for you, your partner and a new suitor who seems to be ready to do anything to win you over!

Pisces horoscope Wednesday 30 June 2021

To be or not to be, love or career … Hamletic doubts make the day heavy. Both is the correct answer, do not preclude yourself from earning and getting excited!