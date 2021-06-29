Branko’s horoscope forecasts for today Tuesday 29 June 2021: we are running out of the month, the week has just started. Before starting the day, let’s take a look at the horoscope. Which signs will have to deal with astral squares and which ones will have luck? Let’s read the forecasts. Who will be the lucky one? Aries has a dreamy look, nothing is as it seems for Gemini, work and business for Leo, Libra active and practiced in the profession, Sagittarius must take care of themselves, improve work for Aquarius.

What will the other news be? The predictions of the famous astrologer reveal it to us Branko freely drawn. Let’s see in detail the news of this day for the signs of the zodiac.

Aries horoscope Tuesday 29 June 2021

Little desire and constancy, you are distracted and on the clouds, perhaps the scent of summer intoxicates your senses and leaves no room for Duties. Spicy evening for singles and engaged, eros and sparks!

Taurus horoscope Tuesday 29 June 2021

Not a particularly productive day, you are nervous and you can pour yours voltage on the partner even for no reason. Go out with friends, they help you distract you!

Gemini horoscope Tuesday 29 June 2021

Desire to escape that makes you feel intolerant of the love bond, be careful though, it could be a sweet deception, think carefully about consequences! Eat less e walk sometimes.

Cancer Horoscope Tuesday 29 June 2021

Many work situations will change, but you are ready for the news and why not, even a relocate abroad. The partner loves you and will follow you! Swimming in the pool e Relax in the afternoon.

Leo horoscope Tuesday 29 June 2021

Do not be afraid of setbacks, today they will become opportunities. Professional meetings are advantageous, show off your confidence, with a high mane! The partner can make you one surprise..

Virgo horoscope Tuesday 29 June 2021

Categorical and controversial you fail to understand needs of others, for you it is either all or nothing. Spend some time playing, it will ease the tensions! Treat anxiety with herbal teas and yoga.

Libra horoscope Tuesday 29 June 2021

Take a look at the work agreements and if all goes well, sign up for the stars they promise rich negotiations. Single or married it doesn’t matter, the emotions are beautiful, and you are happy!

Scorpio horoscope Tuesday 29 June 2021

Fun, bright and light, a miracle! The new stories promise a peaceful future, finally a love healthy. Work can wait! Eating fresh food doesn’t mean you have to put it on Nutella in the fridge.

Sagittarius horoscope Tuesday 29 June 2021

Optimistic and confident you will be able to achieve goals in business and in the love sphere. Take care of the power supply, metabolism it’s not fast forever! Single determined and seductive, achievements guaranteed.

Capricorn horoscope Tuesday 29 June 2021

Everything is booming, business and earnings on the way. The sentimental sphere also enjoys harmony and joy, it’s not a dream, enjoy this period! Don’t forget to do a lot sport.

Aquarius horoscope Tuesday 29 June 2021

A thousand things to do and still manage to find the time to help some colleague. Business and various trades enjoy the protection of the stars, keep it up! Desire of transgress.

Pisces horoscope Tuesday 29 June 2021

It may seem hard to you, but if you want to combine love and career you have to establish some priority, or you won’t be able to get anything done! Venus is watching you, beware of betrayals.