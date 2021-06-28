Branko’s horoscope forecasts for today Monday 28 June 2021: the commitments of the week start again, someone is already on vacation, someone else has to devote himself to work. Before starting the day, let’s take a look at the horoscope. Which signs will have to deal with astral squares and which ones will have luck? Let’s read the forecasts. Who will be the lucky one? Taurus must believe in himself, opportunities to be exploited for Cancer, new awareness for Virgo, Scorpio must act with caution, Capricorn is ready to collect, doubts and perplexities for Pisces.

What will the other news be? The predictions of the famous astrologer reveal it to us Branko freely drawn. Let’s see in detail the news of this day for the signs of the zodiac.

Aries horoscope Monday 28 June 2021

The friend Mercury remains positive throughout the week, this day will be crucial for relationships. New encounters there they wait, they will reveal themselves more stimulants expected!

Taurus horoscope Monday 28 June 2021

Reflection day, if you have not yet moved on, try to change situations heavy inconsistent with your way of being. Insecurities take over, be it confident!

Gemini horoscope Monday 28 June 2021

The stars are more concerned with business and finance, the week sees you enterprising and active. Travel abroad and trade are favored. Treat yourself to an evening relaxing!

Cancer Horoscope Monday 28 June 2021

Very well the work, the foreign activities are lucky, even the masters and do you travel outside Italy. Young people will be able to win a call or a contest, pack your bags. Eros fulfilling!

Leo horoscope Monday 28 June 2021

Don’t be shy, look around and if someone interests you, come forward. The stars support you with all of theirs power, in the work you will have the trump cards to beat them opponents!

Virgo horoscope Monday 28 June 2021

Affectionate astral picture will give intense encounters, both in terms of friendship and amorous, a deep knowledge will make you realize that you are in love. Ideas creative at work, you are envied!

Libra horoscope Monday 28 June 2021

Business can wait, today the love sphere capture your energies, some relationships reach the peak of emotions. You feel teenagers as in the time of apples, regardless of age!

Scorpio horoscope Monday 28 June 2021

It is worth taking advantage of the period to fix some contesand legal suspended. There will be interesting movements in the family heritage, but you will be tempted to do investments risky, consult your spouse or partner!

Sagittarius horoscope Monday 28 June 2021

Nobody, not even work will be able to extinguish the erotic flame that is in you. It is a sexy and of time force, take advantage of it and enjoy this period of Eros boiling!

Capricorn horoscope Monday 28 June 2021

Business starts again, signed agreements and you will not regret it, there is a lot of money coming for you. Singles will not have to get too tired, physical fitness is not dazzling, rest between a flirt and the other!

Aquarius horoscope Monday 28 June 2021

You have to recharge your energy and recover self-esteem, Uranus your protector is coming disturbed and confuses you just when you should return. Not be discouraged!

Pisces horoscope Monday 28 June 2021

A day that sees indecision disturb concentration and projects on which you have sweated whole days with yours team. It would be a shame to abandon everything, tighten teeth!