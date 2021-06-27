Branko’s horoscope forecasts for today Sunday 27 June 2021: Sunday has arrived and you can finally relax your mind. But before starting the day let’s take a look at the horoscope. Which signs will have to deal with astral squares and which ones will have luck? Let’s read the forecasts. Who will be the lucky one? affections in the foreground for Aries, hot weather for Gemini, lucky time for Leo, Libra loves vigorously, Sagittarius cannot complain, Aquarius must carefully evaluate.

What will the other news be? The predictions of the famous astrologer reveal it to us Branko freely drawn. Let’s see in detail the news of this day for the signs of the zodiac.

Aries horoscope Sunday 27 June 2021

Venus causes skirmishes in long-standing relationships, but does not prevent adventures exciting, mostly physical attractions. But from today a true feeling might knock on your door, open to love!

Taurus horoscope Sunday 27 June 2021

Venus Versus makes this day difficult and reconciling personal life with family matters will require you commitment and energies. Be confident, Jupiter is favorable and will show you the way right!

Gemini horoscope Sunday 27 June 2021

Read also Branko’s Horoscope

You attract without realizing it, thanks to a very hot Venus that gives charisma and lightness. The playful atmosphere will be good for dated couples, singles on the other hand will have fun to hunt coveted prey!

Cancer Horoscope Sunday 27 June 2021

There is no shortage of job opportunities despite the day of celebration and Venus, practical and attentive, will give important opportunities for to gain money. Fascinosi and ardent no one will be able to resist you!

Leo horoscope Sunday 27 June 2021

That fire that was still burning is blazing, prepare yourself to a new and exciting flirt. Beautiful and imperious Venus arrives, let yourself be prepared, high mane and gaze winking!

Virgo horoscope Sunday 27 June 2021

Happiness and new stories, be careful not to let your partner discover you .. languid Venus tempts you and someone will difficulty to resist the call of hormones. Who is free has fun a court and conquer, have fun!

Libra horoscope Sunday 27 June 2021

The love sphere becomes spicy and transgressive and Venus acts as queen. But try to maintain dialogue with your partner, the relationship can grow and improve. Single happy to be such!

Scorpio horoscope Sunday 27 June 2021

Venus provokes and complicates relationships, the period is delicate, take care of your physical form, you do sport, drink and fast to rest the digestive system. Relax to the sound of music and meditate!

Sagittarius horoscope Sunday 27 June 2021

Read also Paolo Fox’s Horoscope

Mars charges you with forces and force physical, eros is fulfilling and adventurous, just the way you like it. Beware of nutrition, eat healthy foods and be fair sport, ideal today would be a game of tennis!

Capricorn horoscope Sunday 27 June 2021

Move, but don’t get too tired, Venus in Leo accentuates annoyances and exhaustion. Take advantage of this day to recharge, from tomorrow the work will require competence and commitment!

Aquarius horoscope Sunday 27 June 2021

Try not to shy away from responsibilities, it’s okay to have fun and enjoy pleasures of life, but as Venus in Leo suggests, be practical. Engage in the relationship, or your partner will seek out others stimuli!

Pisces horoscope Sunday 27 June 2021

The stars are favorable and a professional Venus offers projects advantageous to devote to. Partner feels neglected, arrange one surprise, you will make him happy!