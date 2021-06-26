Branko’s horoscope forecasts for today Saturday 26 June 2021: the weekend is hot, finally you can go to the beach and relax. Before starting the day, let’s take a look at the horoscope. Which signs will have to deal with astral squares and which ones will have luck? Let’s read the forecasts. Who will be the lucky one? The stars tease the quiet Taurus, rest and tranquility for Cancer, nothing is impossible for Virgo, off to negotiations for Scorpio, Capricorn is serious, Pisces do not escape Venus.

What will the other news be? The predictions of the famous astrologer reveal it to us Branko freely drawn. Let’s see in detail the news of this day for the signs of the zodiac.

Aries horoscope Friday 25 June 2021

The day is complicated, you are controversial and you want to pour your tension on your partner, albeit for no reason. Fortunately, the situation improves in the evening, go out and enjoy yourselves!

Taurus horoscope Friday 25 June 2021

Head in the clouds and dreams of escapism .. if you are happily married do not do things you might regret, if you are single take a step and declare your interest, there conquest is insured!

Gemini horoscope Friday 25 June 2021

Read also Branko’s Horoscope

You could rediscover yourself in love and that wind of passion, hidden between stressful rhythms and everyday life, will come back to make you feel happy and get excited. Candlelight dinner and good evening!

Cancer Horoscope Friday 25 June 2021

Astral picture free from opposite stars and an active Venus promise tranquility. Sun, sea, relaxation and nothing else, you just need to hear the sound of the waves to stay well!

Leo horoscope Friday 25 June 2021

Try to understand the needs of others, you are so much concentrate on your needs that sometimes, without to know, injured friends and partners. Try to be empathetic, without forcing, the relationship will win!

Virgo horoscope Friday 25 June 2021

You are convinced and you go straight to the goal, both professionally and lovingly, and that makes you irresistible. Some Aquarius will try to escape, but you try everything and you will succeed capture it!

Libra horoscope Friday 25 June 2021

Today confusion reigns supreme, if the partner makes a mistake, try to understand that it is not easy to be satisfied, relax and make tea for two. So lazy that the night you dream of to sleep, power!

Scorpio horoscope Friday 25 June 2021

Don’t be afraid of new job opportunities, sign and sign an agreement, sometimes the courage rewards. How loving you are, the partner will remain pleasantly surprised!

Sagittarius horoscope Friday 25 June 2021

Read also Paolo Fox’s Horoscope

Flirt adventures and love story, thanks to Venus that promotes vigor and desire for sex. For a lover of escapades like you it is difficult to give up so much goodness, especially if committed!

Capricorn horoscope Friday 25 June 2021

New intentions and a great desire to put them into action, thanks to the partner ready to commit and give you one test love. Prepare locations and menus, the marriage is approaching!

Aquarius horoscope Friday 25 June 2021

You arrive at the weekend confused and irritated, you are neglecting yourself, you set the rules priority and heal love, by doing so you can return smiling and sweets, the partner needs it!

Pisces horoscope Friday 25 June 2021

Asters have a good time tease the love sphere by presenting you with a new passionate challenge. If you are looking for a suitor it will come, if you are not looking for it it will come anyway and you will have to deal with it!