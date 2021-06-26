Branko horoscope: the astrologer’s predictions for today

BRANKO HOROSCOPE – What do the stars say in the horoscope of Branko of today, Saturday 26 June 2021? The astrologer has consulted the stars, and as always his horoscope was released by the well-known newspaper “The messenger”, From the radio station, RDS, or other sites such as solodonna.it. Below are the complete predictions (available online) sign by sign of today’s Branko horoscope, Saturday 26 June 2021:

Aries

Dear Aries, this time perhaps you will not be able to reach the goal you set for yourself, but do not despair: those who are satisfied enjoy. Now rest.

Bull

Dear Taurus, Branko’s horoscope today provides for you a day to spend with your closest loved ones: take care of them. And of yourself.

Gemini

Dear Gemini, today you are particularly in the mood for small talk: opening your heart is good for the soul. And you don’t care who makes a controversy.

Cancer

Dear Cancers, every now and then you sins of naivety: unfortunately people are not always as clear as you think. Now face reality and make the right decisions.

Lion

Dear Leos, you have come from an intense and demanding period: you need to recharge your batteries. News coming on the working front.

Virgin

Dear Virgo, today you will be called to help a person in need. And someone might knock on your door to collect an old credit.

Weight scale

Scorpio

Sagittarius

Capricorn

aquarium

Fishes

