Branko’s horoscope forecasts for today Friday 25 June 2021: finally it’s Friday and our friends are full of plans for the weekend. Which signs will have to deal with astral squares and which ones will have luck? Let’s read the horoscope predictions. Who will be the lucky one? Aries is on the upswing, Gemini are lucky, Leo tries their luck, Libra is fighting in the family, Sagittarius is broke, and Aquarius needs rest.

What will the other news be? The predictions of the famous astrologer reveal it to us Branko freely drawn. Let’s see in detail the news of this day for the signs of the zodiac.

Aries horoscope Friday 25 June 2021

You have accumulated various problems and have not been able to find the time to face them or the way to stem them. From now change system, don’t quit, talking about it is the first step to to solve the things.

Taurus horoscope Friday 25 June 2021

This week of work, yours, also ends in a great way business I’m more than safe. For some time now, love wins on everything else. Love!

Gemini horoscope Friday 25 June 2021

The split personality has always been a double-edged sword, or yes loves or you hate it. But today you are on the right side and a large one is on the way heredity coming from the family heritage.

Cancer Horoscope Friday 25 June 2021

Work bores you and you have decided to complicate you life by launching love challenges to the partner, moves the relationship and can be more than that funny but be careful not to overdo it.

Leo horoscope Friday 25 June 2021

When the going gets tough the tough get to play. You have decided to take risks but at the same time of to calculate also the possibility of to fail. Be thorough and don’t be swayed.

Virgo horoscope Friday 25 June 2021

Weeks go by and what hide inside seems to want to jump out and scream. How much more time you will succeed to disguise your secret love ?!

Libra horoscope Friday 25 June 2021

Time spent with the family turned out to be anything but enjoyable, you felt judged and not understood at all. It ‘s really true, the sayings will also be ruthless but a fund of truth There is always. Snake relatives!

Scorpio horoscope Friday 25 June 2021

You have finally slipped one success after another and this has allowed you the much sought after financial security. You feel productive and stimulated, you have grown-ups hopes.

Sagittarius horoscope Friday 25 June 2021

It was months of hard work and the need for one holiday it makes itself felt, before picking up and leaving take a look at the bank account. Maybe love will be enough to cheer you up.

Capricorn horoscope Friday 25 June 2021

It’s Friday and as usual you find yourself with the weekend scheduled from friends or partner. Assert your needs otherwise you will end up to argue, the choice is yours too!

Aquarius horoscope Friday 25 June 2021

The week has been tough and you have a thousand plans for weekend, but if you want to enjoy it, you have to to sleep More. You are neglecting your physique and will soon suffer.

Pisces horoscope Friday 25 June 2021

It’s Friday, it’s summer and your relationship is booming. Take and matches without paying attention to details, when love calls the rest takes a back seat.