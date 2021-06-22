Branko horoscope: the astrologer’s predictions for today

BRANKO HOROSCOPE – What do the stars say in the horoscope of Branko of today, Tuesday 22 June 2021? The astrologer has consulted the stars, and as always his horoscope was released by the well-known newspaper “The messenger”, From the radio station, RDS, or other sites such as solodonna.it. Below are the complete predictions (available online) sign by sign of today’s Branko horoscope, Tuesday 22 June 2021:

Aries

Dear Aries, during the day today the love sphere will be in first place, you are ready for a new adventure, whether you are single or married. In the first case we talk about tantalizing emotions, in the other, about future projects.

Bull

Dear Taurus, according to Branko’s horoscope today, you are about to leave behind a somewhat tiring period, studded with misunderstandings and tensions. The stars tell you that a quieter phase is about to open in which you will want to redeem yourself. New loves in sight.

Gemini

Dear Gemini friends, today – June 22, 2021 – you will have the Moon on your side and what will benefit most from it will be the workplace. Invest your energy in what you do and the results will come.

Cancer

Dear Cancer, for you the week can only start well with the Moon in your sign. You will feel good, physically and mentally, and you will want to prove your worth at work! Beautiful emotions await you to fully experience.

Lion

Dear friends of Leo, according to Branko’s horoscope today, total relaxation. This is what you need, take a day off and organize a special evening for you and your partner. Spicy Eros!

Virgin

Dear Virgo, there are many things to think about: children, family, work … Management generates confusion and you struggle so much, ask for support, someone could run to your aid.

Weight scale

Dear Libra, during the day today you will see your efforts rewarded, negotiations and new clients will make you a true manager. The love sphere does not go like business, on the contrary: you could argue with your partner …

Scorpio

Dear Scorpio, according to Branko’s horoscope today (June 22), it only takes a moment to fall in love with your gaze, be careful, choose well who to bewitch …

Sagittarius

Dear friends of Sagittarius, despite the difficult economic period you are able to find new insights and alternative businesses. Collect ideas and work hard.

Capricorn

Dear Capricorn, how much desire for freedom and lightness… Enjoy the period, summer solstice and favorable stars promise sexy moments.

aquarium

Dear Aquarius, according to Branko’s horoscope today (June 22, 2021), it is not a great time for love affairs, much less for professional ones. Try to be tolerant of others.

Fishes

Dear friends of Pisces, lovers of habits but also of adventures, sometimes everyday life stresses you and you would like to escape elsewhere … Rely on the creative impulse to escape.

