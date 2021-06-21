Branko’s horoscope forecasts for today Monday 21 June 2021: summer enters today and with it hopes, dreams and travels! Will the stars be favorable? Which signs will have to deal with the stars and which ones will have luck? Let’s read the horoscope predictions. Who will be the lucky one? Let’s find out now! Aries in a good light, Gemini is in fervor, Leo is down, Libra needs to detox, Sagittarius favors love and Aquarius needs a good service.

What will the other news be? The predictions of the famous astrologer reveal it to us Branko freely drawn. Let’s see in detail the news of this day for the signs of the zodiac.

Aries horoscope Monday 21 June 2021

Today is the summer solstice and the days are still well illuminated by the stars, the profession is at best, continue to engage in business and commerce. Don’t waste the opportunity!

Taurus horoscope Monday 21 June 2021

A relaxing Sunday was not enough for you to find yourself there form and furthermore, to make matters worse it is the arrival of summer. You feel tired, exhausted and bored and the partner is not taking it well.

Gemini horoscope Monday 21 June 2021

Read also Branko’s Horoscope

Today enters your favorite season and the urge to adventure rises to the maximum, friends are shivering, the days are getting longer and the holidays are now close. There life Wonderful!

Cancer Horoscope Monday 21 June 2021

Your astral picture is not the best but yours commitment allowed you to get away with it. Keep it up and we will be beautiful surprises. You can do it.

Leo horoscope Monday 21 June 2021

Finally summer, it’s a pity it’s Monday and the working week seems busy, moreover, with this heat, concentration and ideas drop dramatically. Trust yours love, will be the key to all problems.

Virgo horoscope Monday 21 June 2021

The summer solstice brings moments of hope and well-being for stable couples and for new encounters, to request more attention it will be work, someone wants to hinder you.

Libra horoscope Monday 21 June 2021

Alas, you have never loved the hot and the summer solstice is a real condemnation. Yours stress is skyrocketing, take advantage of nature to give yourself a regenerating break.

Scorpio horoscope Monday 21 June 2021

Today enters the summer solstice, the Sun and Venus can melt yours heart like an icicle in the summer sun, be careful not to catch it though blunder in love that you would hardly be able to pass.

Sagittarius horoscope Monday 21 June 2021

Read also Paolo Fox’s Horoscope

With the summer solstice the astral picture finally returns favorable and thelove the protagonist of the week. Caution in communications and in relations with colleagues.

Capricorn horoscope Monday 21 June 2021

Summer comes in today and you need to keep moving, you do attention but not to tire yourself too much since the physical form is not at its best, take care of yourself!

Aquarius horoscope Monday 21 June 2021

The summer solstice enters accompanied by a Difficult moon, be cautious in any dangerous situation and listen deeply to your body, to prevent better than cure!

Pisces horoscope Monday 21 June 2021

There is finally the air of the sea, of holidays and of romantic evenings, today enters your favorite season and the love trail who surrounded you seems to have grown fond of you. The week looks promising!