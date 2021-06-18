Branko’s horoscope forecasts for today Friday 18 June 2021: finally the weekend is near, will all the signs be able to find their precious balance? Will the stars be favorable? Which signs will have to deal with the stars and which ones will have luck? Let’s read the horoscope predictions. Who will be the lucky one? Let’s find out now! Taurus is in high spirits, Cancer is in great shape, Virgo is rediscovered ambitious, Scorpio is very disconsolate, Capricorn is in revolt and poor Pisces on a war footing.

What will the other news be? The predictions of the famous astrologer reveal it to us Branko freely drawn. Let’s see in detail the news of this day for the signs of the zodiac.

Aries horoscope Friday 18 June 2021

Constructive relationships with i collaborators, as long as nobody dares to contradict you, try to be tolerant and listen to the ideas of others. The habits in the love relationship they take over, talk to your partner about it, he will understand!

Taurus horoscope Friday 18 June 2021

You can hardly manage today tolerate whoever fills you with tasks and jobs to do, keep calm, one step at a time and you will be able to deal with every matter. When you get home take one surprise to the partner, he will appreciate it!

Gemini horoscope Friday 18 June 2021

Read also Branko’s Horoscope

How much do you want to start developing the ideas and the projects .. the stars are in favor but say no to haste! Only by pondering well and with due calm will you be able to reach the aims!

Cancer Horoscope Friday 18 June 2021

Nobody will be able to be unbeatable as much as you, the beneficial effects of astral squaring say it, the results are guaranteed, a substantial increase in salary is likely. New acquaintances exciting!

Leo horoscope Friday 18 June 2021

Today’s setbacks may reveal themselves opportunity, agreements and deeds of sale are protected, signed serenely by the Notary. Your need is fine, but do not neglect that of the partner!

Virgo horoscope Friday 18 June 2021

Period of changes important and beautiful. A new beginning, both for singles, who will have the opportunity to meet a fascinating person, and for consolidated relationships, who will want to build a future!

Libra horoscope Friday 18 June 2021

Gritty and energetic you are ready to welcome the fabulous Announcements that are coming. Don’t get caught up in the heat of change and keep steady points, especially if you’re struggling with a Pisces!

Scorpio horoscope Friday 18 June 2021

Enough of this long snout, change attitude and you will see that the situation will improve in all areas. Who is waiting for a new feeling get ready, a exciting encounter it will change your day!

Sagittarius horoscope Friday 18 June 2021

Read also Paolo Fox’s Horoscope

You might have annoyances, due to the opposite stars, dose your drugs, eat light food and do a lot of sport. Lightness and fun for singles, those who are married are bored, book a holiday!

Capricorn horoscope Friday 18 June 2021

Today the umpteenth working week ends without things improving, to support you there is the first quarter moon of the month. There are some new ones possibility: masters, training courses. Take ed go!

Aquarius horoscope Friday 18 June 2021

The weekend is finally approaching, but don’t rush out of the office. Check it out all because some unexpected deadline could make you lose your job work. Love does not run away!

Pisces horoscope Friday 18 June 2021

It’s Friday, everything comes back and yet you don’t feel the usual feeling of freedom, is it perhaps the fault of some rival ?! You have been feeling lately threatened at work and especially in love!