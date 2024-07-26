Branko Horoscope: the astrologer’s predictions for today

BRANKO HOROSCOPE – What do the stars say in the horoscope of Branko of today, Friday 26th July 2024? The astrologer consulted the stars, and as always his horoscope It was broadcast by the radio station, RDS, or other online sites such as Il corriere della città or solodonna.it. Below are the complete predictions (present online) sign by sign of Branko’s horoscope for today, Friday July 26th2024:

Aries

Dear Aries, you often let yourself be pervaded by a certain pessimism, imagining catastrophic situations that then do not occur. This time too, you could be positively surprised by the course of events. Even from the point of view of health, there will be something that will disturb your good mood.

Bull



Dear Taurus friends, according to Branko’s horoscope, from the point of view of social interactions you are experiencing a phase of decline, even if it is only a passing phase. Perhaps you would need a jolt, also from a professional point of view. The situation is a bit stale and this affects your mood.

Twins

Dear Gemini, your career and finances are moving along at a fast pace. From a sentimental point of view, you will find yourself having to face ups and downs. Even from a communication point of view, there is always room for improvement.

Cancer

Dear Cancer, your financial situation, especially in the last period, is a bit shaky. All this should not discourage you, but should instead induce you to multiply your energies also to demonstrate to others that you know how to react even in difficult situations.

Lion

Dear Leo friends, according to Branko’s horoscope for today (Friday, July 26, 2024), perhaps luck has turned its back on you a little in the last period, but you will be able to compensate with love and passion. It will not be easy to make ends meet in this period, also because you have spent a lot and now you find yourself having to review your budgets.

COUPLE AFFINITY FOR ALL ZODIAC SIGNS

Virgin

Dear Virgo, your social skills are going through a phase characterized by exhilarating moments that alternate with discouraging moments. Try to choose your traveling companions carefully, perhaps avoiding those people who bring you negativity.

Balance

Dear Libra, for people like you who can adapt to everything, there will be many opportunities especially from a work point of view. If an attractive proposal should come your way, do not let it slip away and do not hesitate. From a financial point of view you are experiencing a phase of stability, but you are not completely satisfied.

BRANKO’S HOROSCOPE FOR 2024

Scorpio

Dear Scorpios, according to Branko’s horoscope today, from a sentimental point of view there will be something to review during this weekend. Fortune seems to have turned its back on you, but you will have the grit and determination to make up for all this. Even from a work point of view there will be challenges to face.

Sagittarius

Dear Sagittarius, your innate adaptability will allow you to stand up to everything and everyone and emerge victorious even from complex situations. You may lack a bit of luck in love, but this should not worry you. These are just a few small temporary setbacks.

Capricorn

Dear Capricorn friends, your compatibility with others is going through an up and down phase. Maybe you should try to surround yourself only with positive people, distancing yourself from those who know how to bring out the worst in you. Even from the health point of view, there will be something that will not go right, but it will not be the case to be alarmed.

Acquarium

Dear Aquarius, according to Branko’s horoscope for today (Friday, July 26, 2024), your luck and wisdom are at their peak this weekend. Some small obstacles could create some headaches from a professional point of view. These will be situations that must be carefully considered, avoiding underestimating the risks associated with some rash choices.

Fish

Dear Pisces, things are definitely going better on the sentimental and professional side. Remember that you are people who are able to adapt even to less easy situations. Even if some obstacle is making your life difficult, you will have the means and resources to overcome any negativity.

WHAT IS THE ASCENDANT AND HOW IS IT CALCULATED?