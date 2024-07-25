Branko Horoscope: the astrologer’s predictions for today

BRANKO HOROSCOPE – What do the stars say in the horoscope of Branko of today, Thursday 25th July 2024? The astrologer consulted the stars, and as always his horoscope It was broadcast by the radio station, RDS, or other online sites such as Il corriere della città or solodonna.it. Below are the complete predictions (present online) sign by sign of Branko’s horoscope for today, Thursday, July 25th2024:

Aries

Dear Aries, you feel charged, a beautiful energy will pervade you during the day today. Try to plan your future projects well.

Bull



Dear Taurus friends, according to Branko’s horoscope, you are fresh and rested, the weekend brought that necessary breath of tranquility and on this Tuesday you will feel like you can climb mountains.

Twins

Dear Gemini, this sky is beautiful if there are negotiations underway, contacts with other cities are favored. There will certainly be no shortage of news from now until the next few months.

Cancer

Dear Cancer, your mood is fluctuating… A mutable sign like yours needs constant reassurance that others are not always available to give. Be patient.

Lion

Dear Leo friends, according to Branko’s horoscope for today (Thursday, July 25, 2024), you are determined and this will allow you to emerge at work by putting yourself in a positive light with bosses and referents.

Virgin

Dear Virgo, in the next few hours you may be inclined to a little too much controversy, try not to exaggerate and above all do not exaggerate easily solvable problems.

Balance

Dear Libra, this sky is beautiful for singles. If you have recently met a nice person, continue the relationship and you will not regret it. Courage!

Scorpio

Dear Scorpios, according to Branko’s horoscope today, you will be able to be a faithful shoulder to a person dear to you who will be grateful to you! After all, this is also what friends are for, don’t you think?

Sagittarius

Dear Sagittarius, interesting sky for new projects especially if you are looking for new horizons to land in, keep the goal in mind and the answers you are looking for will soon arrive.

Capricorn

Dear Capricorn friends, you are definitely more serene and calm than you were several weeks ago. In love, sometimes you would like your partner to be more present. Talk to him…

Acquarium

Dear Aquarius, according to Branko’s horoscope for today (Thursday, July 25, 2024), creativity is at an excellent level, new solutions and ideas could allow you to obtain greater satisfaction at work.

Fish

Dear Pisces, you have a sky that speaks of love, but be careful not to create false hopes. Test the ground and if you think it is appropriate to act, unleash your sensual weapons.

