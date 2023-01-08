What’s new today, Monday 9 January 2023? Let’s see them together with Branko’s horoscope with forecasts for all zodiac signs.

Horoscope Aries Monday 09 January 2023

Dear friends of Aries, today things will go much better than in the past days; the week was particularly heavy especially from a relationship point of view. The stars however, they tell us that on this Saturday you will be able to find harmony that you missed so much and will show up an interesting opportunity.. what kind? It’s up to you to find out.

Taurus horoscope for Monday 09 January 2023

Attention today dear friends of the Bull to your health; the efforts of the last few days have tried you a bit, better run for cover.. try to dedicate time to yourself, spend moments of serenity with your family and treat yourself to some pampering, sofa, cover and herbal tea for tonight!

Gemini Horoscope Monday 09 January 2023

Disturbances and moodiness, the Moon changes and you feel tired, rest. The sphere of love is animated and pleasanta love challenge will prove to be an erotic stimulus fun!

Cancer horoscope for Monday 09 January 2023

Optimistic, cheerful and scented with travel, you will really want to feel like an explorer in a place unknown and, for this very reason, book one vacation full of adventure, but does the partner know?

Leo horoscope for Monday 09 January 2023

The ideas are there, the desire to implement them too, the only thing missing resourcesstart a sponsor hunt, the stars ensure results amazing. Tension in the love relationship, postpone discussions!

Virgo Horoscope Monday 09 January 2023

Live some worry for a loved one, a friend or perhaps a relative. You will desire to give a Help concrete and you will insist on helping out. But be careful not to force things and not to become excessively intrusive. In fact, you think you know what is best for others but perhaps you are wrong and presumptuous.

Libra horoscope for Monday 09 January 2023

well today thefinancial aspect; in these weeks you have managed to plan entries and exits in the best possible way, reaching the goal you set for yourself. Keep it up, the unexpected is around the corner.. Practice a little physical exercise to release the tension accumulated at work, light dinner.

Scorpio horoscope for Monday 09 January 2023

The stars support summer love, light flirting, light-heartedness is good for you and pays off funnywith young and old. Resolve some family issues right away and commit yourself to talk!

Sagittarius horoscope for Monday 09 January 2023

You have to grit your teeth to achieve results, hurry up with the paperwork and take care of the bureaucracy, the goals they will get closer and closer. Rays of sweetness from the Sun, exploit them to find harmony!

Capricorn Horoscope Monday 09 January 2023

The planet of love positioned in Capricorn does not best express the chances of seduction in a sign like yours, usually rather Reserved and introverted. Mercury on the other hand makes you very cunning and skilled strategist in matters of the heart. You could therefore opt for the tactic ofindifference in order to get to hit the heart of the person you are interested in seducing.

Aquarius Horoscope Monday 09 January 2023

Mercury in the sign of Aquarius will benefit yours working sphere, better take advantage of it! You will be able to resolve the issues you have pending without major difficulties, well done! Take care of your partner organize a romantic dinner and enjoy the wonderful atmosphere that will be created!

Pisces Horoscope for Monday 09 January 2023

Favorable quadrature, Venus, Mars and a hot Moon advise you to put yours to good use talents to make progress in the career, to gain advantages. You are too much understanding with partner!