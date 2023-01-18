What’s new today, Thursday 19 January 2023? Let’s see them together with Branko’s horoscope with forecasts for all zodiac signs.

Horoscope Aries Thursday 19 January 2023

Today is your chance to to work hard on projects that mostly involve resources you share with other people. Things that seem confusing may never turn out to be confusing once you stop fearing them and commit to dealing with them.

Horoscope Taurus Thursday 19 January 2023

Today the stars help you solve a problem within yours family, perhaps a secret involving an inheritance or other money matters. Someone you know may have information that you will have a hard time obtaining.

Gemini horoscope Thursday 19 January 2023

Expensive Twinsit will be a day to face with a lot calm. There moon opposite will remove forces ed powerwhile Mars in the sign will bring a little of anxiety. The work it still makes you worry, it won’t be easy to get results soon. Hold on, many situations will unravel within the month uncomfortable. The love is regaining altitude, take the opportunity to organize one surprise to the partner.

Horoscope Cancer Thursday 19 January 2023

With the favorable Sun in your sky you can avoid the pressing ones responsibility of daily life, but not today: there are important commitments and the fun will have to wait until your work is completed.

Leo horoscope Thursday 19 January 2023

Don’t persist in wanting to change a situation that could hardly be changed; deal with it and move on. Turn your gaze to the future and never look back, except to find new stimuli. Full speed ahead!

Virgo horoscope Thursday 19 January 2023

Thanks to someone close to you, today you will be able to manage the philosophical problems, even deep ones, that are troubling you. It’s hard to know when to stop talking and let things happen, but you can try silence at least inside you.

Libra horoscope Thursday 19 January 2023

Today you may be faced with a important decision related to the sale or purchase of a house; consult with a trusted person and do not be hasty. In the evening spend time with gods Dear friends that you haven’t seen in a while..

Scorpio horoscope Thursday 19 January 2023

Your weekend could start with a little voltage; the change of moon it will bring nervousness especially with the partner. Dedicate yourself to the activities that most relax you and treat yourself to some relaxation or maybe a nice gift.

Sagittarius horoscope Thursday 19 January 2023

Today Mars in opposition makes you be more aggressive than usual and you may go overboard in joking with others. This may, wrongly, seem to you to be the easiest way to deal with problems in your relationships.

Capricorn horoscope Thursday 19 January 2023

If you have to make an important decision these days, for which someone could put you under pressure, you have every right to take a few days and reflect calmly. Ask for time, it will be given to you.

Aquarius horoscope Thursday 19 January 2023

You can do a lot in home today, especially if you have promised others more than you can deliver. After all, you need accomplices to help you live up to your reputation. In private, however, you may feel more sensitive and need confirmation.

Pisces Horoscope Thursday 19 January 2023

It won’t be a simple start to the weekend; you may get more angry than usual, even about nothing. Better if you try to keep calm and control of the situation. Practice a little physical activity and spend a quiet evening at home. Relax.