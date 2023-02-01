Branko horoscope: the astrologer’s forecast for today

BRANKO HOROSCOPE – What the stars say in the horoscope about Branko of today, Wednesday February 1st 2023? The astrologer has consulted the stars, and as always his horoscope was broadcast by the radio station, RDS, or other online sites such as the city courier or solodonna.it. Below are the complete predictions (present online) sign by sign of Branko’s horoscope today, Wednesday 1 February 2023:

Aries

Dear Aries, reaching an agreement is an admirable thing. After all, it’s about pooling different points of view. Although it should also be noted that this is a process in which, at the same time, we must give way. And if we really want to act as a team, we just have to lend our arm to twist in some things. Sometimes, this can lead to conflicts. Others don’t. Since today the stars are under the influence of the darkness of the Moon, you can go on without having to give anything in return.

Bull



Dear friends of Taurus, according to Branko’s horoscope, the Moon offers this Monday a darkness which, as revealed by the stars, you should take advantage of to see everything about your home and family from a new prism. Today you will have the chance to see everything differently, even what happened some time ago with an important relationship. This means that the perspective you gained is no longer worth it. You will have to think about it again and this can help you. If you finally do, you’ll be able to form stronger bonds.

Twins

Dear Gemini, Not long ago one of my readers revealed to me that he made a mistake in referring to William Shakespeare’s “Scottish play” of the same name. I seem to have a lot of hope and faith in my common sense. Perhaps there are many reasons to try to avoid some topics that can only cause us headaches. The thing is, it’s not always easy to avoid it. Sometimes we have no choice but to muster up the courage and courage to name what seems unmentionable. Maybe, so far, you’ve been trying to take a detour to not deal with something. Think about it.

Cancer



Dear Cancers, everything should be easier and produce fewer headaches. And if you think about it, it is. The problem is that you think that a certain person’s stubbornness is making everything too difficult. Every time you try to understand their point of view, you come up against a big impassable wall. But, at the same time, you can’t do anything… Or maybe it is. You might make an attempt to understand their reasons. As soon as you find out what makes him so panicky, you can move on.

Lion

Dear Leo friends, according to Branko’s horoscope for today (Wednesday February 1, 2023), the most important thing is that you believe in yourself and that you have faith in everything you are capable of doing. Also, don’t forget that heat can be your ally in modeling certain figures.

Virgin

Dear Virgos, right now you have a very difficult situation ahead of you and you don’t know who can become your best support. Not everything is about raising your hand and asking for help. Before you have to make some decisions and hence, you would like to be able to try different scenarios. You feel like you are on a deserted island that you cannot get out of. The good news is that thanks to the New Moon it seems like your needs are being attended to. Help is on the way, so you’ll be able to share the responsibility with someone.

Weight scale

Dear Libras, your control freak may be making itself felt today. There could be some news or change in the air but unfortunately you may not be able to identify what it is and this could leave you somewhere in the middle. Try to live in the present!

Scorpio

Dear Scorpios, according to Branko’s horoscope today, a new opportunity is coming: the load of responsibility will be huge, but you mustn’t miss this opportunity. He tries to deal with the situation with the utmost calm and clarity.

Sagittarius

Dear Sagittarius, you may feel the heaviness of others’ constraints. Let yourself go and let your creativity flow to the fullest! Don’t worry about the consequences: you can’t let someone deny your freedom.

Capricorn

Dear Capricorn friends, your ideas are very clear: the only thing left to add is your determination. If you manage to conquer this combination, you can go far with your new goals.

Acquarium

Dear Aquarius, according to Branko’s horoscope today (Wednesday 1 February 2023), the time may come for a confrontation: there could be some misunderstandings with colleagues. He tries to figure out how to express your discomfort. You will see sincerity goes beyond the approval of others.

Fish

Dear Pisces, sensuality will be the basis of this day. Talking about intimate topics will be your great desire: be careful to choose well who you want to confide in. Some people may not be so receptive: sometimes appearances can be deceiving.

