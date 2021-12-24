Branko’s horoscope, sign by sign: tips, forecasts and warnings for today, Friday 24 December 2021. How will the zodiac signs spend this Christmas Eve?

Today’s sky, Friday 24 December 2021, according to the forecasts of Branko. Let’s read the daily horoscope together with many tips for all the zodiac signs.

Aries horoscope Friday December 24th

My dear Aries, today and in the next few days, Branko provides for you some sacrifice, which, however, already from the beginning of the new year will bear fruit. They are disadvantaged displacements, better to postpone them to a more peaceful period. You will hear a little bit of frustration because you are certainly not a sign patient, but this is a passing phase.

Taurus horoscope Friday December 24th

Friends and friends of the Bull, second Branko, today you will seem to be exhausted, as if you felt the weight of the last few months all at once. Yet yours temperament will allow you to keep theequilibrium and to spend these days of celebration with serenity together with yours family.

Gemini horoscope Friday December 24th

Dear Twins, judging by the predictions of Branko, be waiting for the new year with great trepidation, as if you were certain that everything will change for the better. The stars will probably agree with you, but for now you risk thinking too much about it future: focus on the present and enjoy the holidays.

Cancer Horoscope Friday December 24th

Friends and friends of the Cancer, according to the observations of Branko, you will do well to limit the excesses because your sky still appears uncertain from the point of view of health. It will take some Attention plus with regard to rest and nutrition. On the other hand, thelove: today for you heat and tenderness.

Leo horoscope Friday December 24th

Dear born under the sign of Lion, second Branko, there is a lot voltage accumulated that you need vent. Take advantage of the day today to break the monotony daily and to play sports, possibly atopen air. A run or a walk will make you feel reborn.

Virgo horoscope Friday December 24th

Friends and friends of the Virgin, judging by the predictions of Branko, today’s sky favors i earnings, the revenue, the winnings. Not only will economic issues be booming: even thelove and thefriendship they smile at you and lovers will be especially happy a distance.

Libra horoscope Friday December 24th

Dear friends of the Balance, second Branko, as you should have been able to accumulate a decent amount of lately money, now you need to know to enjoy. Don’t mind expenses in these days of vacation, but not only for yourself: the stars make you a lot generous.

Scorpio horoscope Friday December 24th

My dear Scorpio, according to the observations of Branko, from today you will be able to think again positive. You also feel confident because you realize what you are lucky in some respects. This is the right mood to face the holidays: optimism And gratitude.

Sagittarius horoscope Friday December 24th

Dear born in Sagittarius, according to the forecasts of Branko, today will be the triumph oflove, of all kinds of love: the passion, romance, eros, but also eros family and the friendships. You will have so much to give and there will be something for everyone. I’m not just speaking metaphorically: you’re in the mood for generous gifts.

Capricorn horoscope Friday December 24th

Friends and friends of the Capricorn, second Branko, if you are feeling unwell probably the origin of everything is psychosomatic. Today you will tend to blame him stress accumulated and unload it on the physical. Tiredness, exhaustion and fatigue will be normal, but thanks to the holidays you will recover soon.

Aquarius horoscope Friday December 24th

Friends and friends ofAquarius, judging by the predictions of Branko, a big one unexpected expense it could mess up your accounts and force you to tighten your belt a little during the holidays. Even if you have to to save money, try not to give up the fun because you need it very much.

Pisces horoscope Friday December 24th

Dear born in Fish, according to the observations of Branko, some squabble in family it will solve itself without too many problems, indeed it could even turn out fun. Today promises to be harmonious and fortunate, also as regards the money: Maybe an early Christmas present is on the way.