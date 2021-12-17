Home » News » Branko ” Horoscope » Branko horoscope, today December 17: Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

The future of tomorrow for the signs: Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces. All the latest predictions by astrologer Branko for Friday 17 December 2021.

Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces, the astrologer Branko guides us to discover your destiny with today’s horoscope, Friday 17 December 2021. Let’s find out all the previews!

Sagittarius horoscope Friday December 17

Friends and friends of the Sagittarius, for tomorrow’s day, Branko predicts a positive but capricious sky: the fortune (also in reference to money) and the passion they will smile at you, but in a messy way e inconstant. The result? a day with his family ups and downs and even some slip, but all in all lucky.

Capricorn horoscope Friday December 17

Dear born in Capricorn, second Branko, today, but it is not new, you will feel oppressed by a sense of claustrophobia. You absolutely need to change air, to start something new with new people. Instead of feeling sorry for yourself you have to look around you looking for new opportunities.

Aquarius horoscope Friday December 17

Dear friends ofAquarius, judging by the predictions of Branko, a positive change in your sky today will paradoxically make you even more discontented and dissatisfied, because you will clearly realize that in this moment yours potential he comes wasted. You want better and you are right. Patience: the wheel turns.

Pisces horoscope Friday December 17

Friends and friends of the Fish, according to the forecasts of Branko, you will soon find yourself in front of a crossroads and you will have to to choose between two alternative ways, one of which could be totally new e unknown. Do not be intimidated by the unknown: the great gift of Pisces is precisely that of knowing oneself to adapt to all changes.