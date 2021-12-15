All the latest predictions of the astrologer Branko for those born under the signs: Leo, Virgo, Libra and Scorpio. Let’s read tomorrow’s horoscope together, Wednesday 15 December.

Leo horoscope Wednesday December 15th

Friends and friends of the Lion, for you Branko promises a day full of family. Your way of living the affections is very intense and fiery, both positive and negative, and tomorrow this fire can be used to take treatment from the home and of the people who love Moreover.

Virgo horoscope Wednesday December 15th

Dear born under the sign of Virgin, according to forecasts by Branko, for you is approaching a A new start very promising, but before you can feel the positive effects you will have to do the math with the recent months and take stock. Tomorrow one phase of your life will turn to term and a new one will begin in stages.

Libra horoscope Wednesday December 15th

Dear Balance, second Branko, already today you could find yourself in the middle of a very situation chaotic and your first instinct will be to look for one shortcut to free you from the hindrances. Don’t give in to this temptation! If you stay with the hands in the dough, you will be able to bring out one great opportunity from this chaos.

Horoscope Scorpio Wednesday 15 December

Friends and friends of the Scorpio, second Branko, soon life will give you some little ones trap, but you will be able to keep the peace inner thanks to today’s sky, which will favor your artistic side as well romantic: a world of dreams And reflections deep vi will protect from the bad weather of everyday life.