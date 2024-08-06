Branko Horoscope: the astrologer’s predictions for today

BRANKO HOROSCOPE – What do the stars say in the horoscope of Branko of today, Tuesday 6th Augustor 2024? The astrologer consulted the stars, and as always his horoscope It was broadcast by the radio station, RDS, or other online sites such as Il corriere della città or solodonna.it. Below are the complete predictions (present online) sign by sign of Branko’s horoscope for today, Tuesday 6th August2024:

Aries

Dear Aries, the stars invite you to slow down and start thinking about vacations, relax a little. Even if enthusiasm has returned and you have many projects in mind.

Bull



Dear Taurus friends, according to Branko’s horoscope, in the next few hours you can count on the Moon and Venus in a friendly aspect: who knows, maybe someone will have a passionate encounter.

Twins

Dear Gemini, the Sun, Mars, Jupiter and Pluto signal strong and somewhat unreasonable attractions, transgressions, passionate encounters between the sheets.

Cancer

Dear Cancer, Venus transits Virgo, a gentle point in the sky for much of the month: relationships will be light and playful, a typical characteristic of casual summer encounters.

Lion

Dear Leo friends, according to Branko’s horoscope for today (Tuesday 6 August 2024), an interesting period for earnings and professional satisfaction will soon begin.

COUPLE AFFINITY FOR ALL ZODIAC SIGNS

Virgin

Dear Virgo, Moon, Venus and Mercury will be in your sky: you will be full of charm and charisma. Until mid-August the love sector will be serene.

Balance

Dear Libra, from now on, for the whole month of August, you will not have even one negative planet. You will not have enemies in the sky: a rare condition that allows you to realize your dreams without obstacles.

BRANKO’S HOROSCOPE FOR 2024

Scorpio

Dear Scorpios, according to Branko’s horoscope today, Venus will transit in the sign of Virgo, a point in the sky that influences meetings, friendships, personal relationships.

Sagittarius

Dear Sagittarius, you will have to deal with the Moon, Mercury and Venus in quadrature, Jupiter and Mars in opposition. You will have to measure your strengths, do not overdo it.

Capricorn

Dear Capricorn friends, over the next few hours, the Moon, Venus, and Mercury will be in the sign of Virgo, a zodiacal space that influences relationships with distant places.

Acquarium

Dear Aquarius, according to Branko’s horoscope for today (Tuesday, August 6, 2024), you will have stars that will favor the settlement of issues related to family assets.

Fish

Dear Pisces, during the day you will have to deal with the Moon, Mercury and Venus in opposition. High-risk nervous hours await you.

WHAT IS THE ASCENDANT AND HOW IS IT CALCULATED?