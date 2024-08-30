Branko Horoscope: the astrologer’s predictions for today

BRANKO HOROSCOPE – What do the stars say in the horoscope of Branko of today, Friday 30th Augustor 2024? The astrologer consulted the stars, and as always his horoscope It was broadcast by the radio station, RDS, or other online sites such as Il corriere della città or solodonna.it. Below are the complete predictions (present online) sign by sign of Branko’s horoscope for today, Friday August 30th2024:

Aries

Dear Aries, the Moon is favorable in love, this means that if there is a small crisis in progress in a couple, it will be resolved at the end of a sincere discussion. Singles can indulge themselves, between an evening surrounded by interesting people and the beginning of an exclusive relationship

Bull



Dear Taurus friends, according to Branko’s horoscope, it is a very delicate moment in your love life. Someone will come back to you with positive intentions, but the choice to let this person back into your life remains a knot that you must untie. An argument with a colleague is expected, do not get caught up in the heated tones.

Twins

Dear Gemini, there was recently an unpleasant discussion with your partner that left both of you with a broken heart and something unresolved. Friday will be the right evening to address any problems with decidedly different tones and end it with peace made.

Cancer

Dear Cancer, at work avoid arguing with customers, certain discussions lead nowhere. Try to understand and find a solution, in the end your move will prove to be the right one.

Lion

Dear Leo friends, according to Branko’s horoscope today (Friday, August 30, 2024), in love you could have an interesting encounter, if you immediately feel chemistry, a subsequent relationship could become very serious and concrete. Couples could treat themselves to a romantic dinner.

Virgin

Dear Virgos, you are not lacking in self-respect, especially in the first part of the day. Something will happen in the late afternoon that will threaten to undermine your self-esteem, even if only for a moment, but now that you know, you can handle the situation.

Balance

Dear Libra, at work, you have to rely on your own strengths to achieve your goals. In love, things are going a bit flat, a shake-up every now and then would be useful.

Scorpio

Dear Scorpios, according to Branko’s horoscope today, you feel tired and would like to relax on the couch. Family absorbs a lot of energy. Try to find some intimacy with your partner and always be attentive to his needs, just as he meets yours.

Sagittarius

Dear Sagittarius, at work, your colleagues will envy you, after all your skills are not discussed and when you have the opportunity to put them into practice, there is no one to compare. Despite this, do not appear exuberant.

Capricorn

Dear Capricorn friends, you want to change something in your life, it is an important day. In love you could have an interesting encounter, if you immediately feel chemistry, a subsequent relationship could become very serious and concrete. Couples could treat themselves to a romantic dinner.

Acquarium

Dear Aquarius, according to Branko’s horoscope for today (Friday, August 30, 2024), it is not an easy time for work, there are some very important decisions to make, rely on your rationality, there is no room for impulsiveness.

Fish

Dear Pisces, you feel pressured about your feelings, especially in the evening. Do not despair, it should be a passing moment, but if it is not, perhaps it is time to ask yourself how you feel about your partner.

