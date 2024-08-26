Branko Horoscope: the astrologer’s predictions for today

BRANKO HOROSCOPE – What do the stars say in the horoscope of Branko of today, Monday 26 Augustor 2024? The astrologer consulted the stars, and as always his horoscope It was broadcast by the radio station, RDS, or other online sites such as Il corriere della città or solodonna.it. Below are the complete predictions (present online) sign by sign of Branko’s horoscope for today, Monday 26th August2024:

Aries

Dear Aries, growth is a natural and unconscious process… until it isn’t. So growth is a decision about who you are and how you will make it happen.

Bull



Dear Taurus friends, according to Branko’s horoscope, this is one of those rare moments when challenging your luck will be a good thing. Don’t be afraid to shake things up. The boat is stuck on a reef and needs to be shaken to free it.

Twins

Dear Gemini, it’s not what you know or who you know, it’s how you present the knowledge. Less is more. Quiet confidence will convey a sense of power that helps people settle in and get to work.

Cancer

Dear Cancer, it is okay to be needy sometimes. Without need there is no connection. Being helped shows us how to help.

Lion

Dear Leo friends, according to Branko’s horoscope for today (Monday, August 26, 2024), the best games to play will be those that do not offer a winning trophy. Without any reward at the end, you can really connect with the feeling of simply being capable and active.

COUPLE AFFINITY FOR ALL ZODIAC SIGNS

Virgin

Dear Virgos, you need a new angle to look at the problem. Every different angle helps the bigger picture.

Balance

Dear Libra, spend your time improving in different areas of your life. Work to make a change.

BRANKO’S HOROSCOPE FOR 2024

Scorpio

Dear Scorpios, according to Branko’s horoscope today, in a strange way, things that are too easy become very difficult. Boredom is laborious. Anticipate it and be prepared to make things more interesting by adding a twist or an extra challenge.

Sagittarius

Dear Sagittarius, the new information will surprise and perhaps shock you, but do not worry. You do not have to change everything just because you now understand something that you did not understand before.

Capricorn

Dear Capricorn friends, you would like to think that you do nothing without a reason, but now you are strangely drawn to a somewhat scary undertaking, you go ahead without knowing why.

Acquarium

Dear Aquarius, according to Branko’s horoscope for today (Monday, August 26, 2024), if you pass by an unfinished job seven times a day and have a negative thought about it, these are seven negative thoughts that cloud your mind.

Fish

Dear Pisces, you are the breath of fresh excitement that livens up the scene. You don’t show up to have fun, you show up to be fun. You’ll tackle your to-do list and then bask in the mental sunshine.

WHAT IS THE ASCENDANT AND HOW IS IT CALCULATED?