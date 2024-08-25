Branko Horoscope: the astrologer’s predictions for today

BRANKO HOROSCOPE – What do the stars say in the horoscope of Branko of today, Sunday 25th Augustor 2024? The astrologer consulted the stars, and as always his horoscope It was broadcast by the radio station, RDS, or other online sites such as Il corriere della città or solodonna.it. Below are the complete predictions (present online) sign by sign of Branko’s horoscope for today, Sunday 25th August2024:

Aries

Dear Aries, it’s time to push in love, take advantage of the stars’ favor to rekindle the passion in the couple or meet new people (maybe trying to approach the person you like). Pay attention to your physical shape, avoid overdoing it and don’t waste energy on trivial or not so important things…

Bull



Dear Taurus friends, according to Branko’s horoscope, you are going through a period of changes and this destabilizes you a bit, however you have an extraordinary dose of energy that will help you manage everything in the best way! Instead, try to work on your inner balance and emotionality. Also keep an eye on your health, you are fit but not invincible!

Twins

Dear Gemini, lately the stars (and not only them) have put you to the test a lot, it’s time to rest a bit and recover energy in view of an intense autumn. You could have some doubts in love, or encounter some obstacles, but nothing too significant.

Cancer

Dear Cancer, you are managing your affairs very well despite them being many and demanding, your career seems to be in a positive phase but always keep an eye on your health and do not overdo it. You could discover a spiritual side of yourself that you never suspected…

Lion

Dear Leo friends, according to Branko’s horoscope today (Sunday, August 25, 2024), a period of ups and downs from a financial point of view but relationships with others are going great, do not let yourselves be destabilized and continue on your path since you are doing well. Love is a little shaky but to stay by your side you also need a lot of patience!

Virgin

Dear Virgos, you are going through a bit of an uncertain time regarding money and you may have to reassess the situation. You are in a magic moment So don’t spend too much time on evaluations, Career and love are fine so continue on your path.

Balance

Dear Libra, an annoying unforeseen event could create problems at work, things risk not going as planned so keep your eyes open. Choose the right words to avoid communication problems and in the meantime seek refuge in love, the best of nests.

Scorpio

Dear Scorpios, according to Branko’s horoscope today, you are not experiencing your best period in terms of work, however luck is still on your side and you will soon have opportunities for redemption or even lightning solutions to some problems. Use your excellent communication skills to open new doors or help someone.

Sagittarius

Dear Sagittarius, sometimes you feel like a fish out of water, disoriented and inhibited… although you still manage to regain control of the situation and balance everything, given your strong organizational nature. Work promises well so don’t give up now!

Capricorn

Dear Capricorn friends, work is taking off and you are getting great satisfaction, but be careful of some obstacles in sight that could undermine your path. The balance you have is strong, keep going and nothing will be able to stop you (except yourself …).

Acquarium

Dear Aquarius, according to Branko’s horoscope for today (Sunday, August 25, 2024), you feel a bit unlucky lately, as if you were getting to the “therefore” in a matter but there was always something ready to disturb you and wreck everything. Calm down, try to understand what is not working and think that instead in love everything is going great. Get advice from a reliable person you trust.

Fish

Dear Pisces, don’t become lazy and “passive” just because you can lift a finger to get what you want (thanks to the stars). Obstacles can always happen, and they could happen to you soon, so always be ready and reactive. Your adventurous spirit will strengthen your leadership skills and attract people!

