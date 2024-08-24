Branko Horoscope: the astrologer’s predictions for today

BRANKO HOROSCOPE – What do the stars say in the horoscope of Branko of today, Saturday 24th Augustor 2024? The astrologer consulted the stars, and as always his horoscope It was broadcast by the radio station, RDS, or other online sites such as Il corriere della città or solodonna.it. Below are the complete predictions (present online) sign by sign of Branko’s horoscope for today, Saturday 24th August2024:

Aries

Dear Aries, if a friend needs your time and help, you shouldn’t deny it. The stars encourage you to stop for a moment to clear your mind, before throwing yourself into new initiatives or looking for concrete solutions. Don’t indulge in crazy spending.

Bull



Dear Taurus friends, according to Branko’s horoscope, do not neglect your relationship life too much, even if the practical one is absorbing you a lot. It is precisely from the relationships with the people around you that you will be able to draw the energy you need now. Think very carefully before making a decision regarding money and long-term projects.

Twins

Dear Gemini, Jupiter in your sign could bring you some unexpected little strokes of luck. Even if not all meetings go as you expected, you should not be discouraged. The opportunities you have been waiting for will arrive very soon. If a project is not bearing fruit, perhaps you should change your approach.

Cancer

Dear Cancer, the stars will conspire to give you a hand in achieving the goals you have in mind. Even the problems and obstacles that once seemed impossible to overcome could dissolve almost by magic. Move forward with courage and confidence.

Lion

Dear Leo friends, according to Branko’s horoscope for today (Saturday, August 24, 2024), it seems that you may feel some inner discordance. Compatibility with others may be a bit unstable, so it is better to avoid unnecessary conflicts. However, your intuition is at its best and you may discover new possibilities in your career. Love may have ups and downs, but do not despair: positive energy is about to return.

Virgin

Dear Virgo, there are ups and downs ahead. Luck is not so much on your side, but do not despair! Work may require a little more effort than usual. Love seems to be a safe haven while finances will require extra attention. Keep an eye on your energy: force yourself to rest when necessary to avoid collapses.

Balance

Dear Libra, there are ups and downs in your sky. Some unexpected challenges could put you to the test, but your energy is sky high and will help you overcome everything with grit. Don’t let some financial setbacks make you lose your smile, love could bring you pleasant surprises.

Scorpio

Dear Scorpios, according to Branko’s horoscope today, your luck seems to be dancing on a razor’s edge while love is like a roller coaster. There are challenges in your career but your energy could surprise you positively. Take care of your finances and don’t neglect your inner balance.

Sagittarius

Dear Sagittarius, It’s a period of ups and downs for you, dear Sagittarius. Love could be an emotional rollercoaster while luck doesn’t seem to be on your side lately. At work, however, you could discover new and unexpected opportunities. Keep your energy high and try to balance your finances wisely.

Capricorn

Dear Capricorn friends, lately your compatibility with others seems to be a bit up and down. There may be some challenges in love but nothing insurmountable. Luck is on your side more than usual and this could give you an extra boost in finances. However, pay attention to your health, do not ignore the signals from your body!

Acquarium

Dear Aquarius, according to Branko’s horoscope for today (Saturday, August 24, 2024), there are ups and downs coming. Your intuition is sky-high, so trust yourself. Your career may bring some challenges, but your creativity will help you overcome them. Love is not particularly brilliant, you may feel a bit detached. Pay attention to your health: rest more!

Fish

Dear Pisces, you may feel overwhelmed by strong and unpredictable emotions, but there are also some positive surprises in store. Your career may require more attention than you expected while luck seems to be playing hide and seek. Despite everything, love has good prospects and your finances are stable.

