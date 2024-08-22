Branko Horoscope: the astrologer’s predictions for today

BRANKO HOROSCOPE – What do the stars say in the horoscope of Branko of today, Thursday 22 Augustor 2024? The astrologer consulted the stars, and as always his horoscope It was broadcast by the radio station, RDS, or other online sites such as Il corriere della città or solodonna.it. Below are the complete predictions (present online) sign by sign of Branko’s horoscope for today, Thursday, August 22nd2024:

Aries

Dear Aries, this is the right time to make creative projects come true. The people you love will support you. Surprises in the workplace. Someone you didn’t expect anything from will give you their support and help. Your horizon will expand to better realities.

Bull



Dear Taurus friends, according to Branko’s horoscope, the atmosphere does not seem the best, but you can make it work for you. If you maintain your role you will be able to overcome obstacles. Some pain in the kidneys could bother you. Keep a controlled behavior, it will be an advantage in discussions.

Twins

Dear Gemini, modesty is the key to success in any relationship. If you want to be successful at work, avoid having an attitude of superiority towards others, it is better to be accomplices to work in synergy and obtain better results.

Cancer

Dear Cancer, you need to be realistic at this stage. You have been through a lot lately and it is nice that you have had the chance to explore new opportunities, but it is time to go back to your roots. Do not distance yourself from those who have always helped you, just because you have expanded your contacts in other environments. Hard times await you, you must be ready for them.

Lion

Dear Leo friends, according to Branko’s horoscope for today (Thursday, August 22, 2024), it is the right time to express yourself, especially with people who can help you realize your projects. Get back down to earth and re-enter a relationship that did not start off on the right foot. Don’t delay in doing so, otherwise the damage will be irreparable.

Virgin

Dear Virgo, today you feel good, so you should be able to do a lot. Be careful not to overdo it with food, you may think you have a lot of energy, but it will not last forever. You can settle pending issues, take a break every now and then to come back with fresh eyes.

Balance

Dear Libra, do not be fooled by the persuasiveness of someone who wants to sell you something you do not actually need. Bring out a little of what you have inside, especially to free yourself from stress. Work takes up so much of you these days, that you do not have the opportunity to enjoy free time.

Scorpio

Dear Scorpios, according to Branko’s horoscope today, behind every obstacle or problem there is an opportunity to grow and improve, thanks to hard work. You have a vivid imagination that takes you to fantastic places that help you unplug from all the negative things.

Sagittarius

Dear Sagittarius, some people around you have a double personality that you have not realized. They have hidden aspects that can make them your adversaries. It must also be said that there are people around you who may suffer more than necessary because of your character.

Capricorn

Dear Capricorn friends, it will be a wonderful day. You just have to focus on doing the most important things and everything will fall into place. If your partner shows signs of nervousness, do not take it personally. Maybe you are doing something that makes him nervous. Just talk about it calmly and the situation will be clarified.

Acquarium

Dear Aquarius, according to Branko’s horoscope today (Thursday, August 22, 2024), a great day for you. The weather is perfect to take advantage of opportunities, you will be able to focus and make great progress. Your relationship is going through a crisis, but there is no need to worry, it is temporary.

Fish

Dear Pisces, today a problem will appear to you that seems insurmountable, but in reality it will be resolved with time. You must not be sad. The harmony of your life could break these days, if you continue to ask those around you for more than they can give you. You need to be more thoughtful.

