BRANKO HOROSCOPE – What do the stars say in the horoscope of Branko of today, Monday 19th Augustor 2024? The astrologer consulted the stars, and as always his horoscope It was broadcast by the radio station, RDS, or other online sites such as Il corriere della città or solodonna.it. Below are the complete predictions (present online) sign by sign of Branko’s horoscope for today, Monday 19th August2024:

Aries

Dear Aries, make the emotions of love come alive and become concrete, today influenced by a great Venus, new encounters possible. You are open to all the vibrations of the world, but you cannot be present everywhere: home, work, social life, holidays… make a precise choice and then insist until you have achieved it.

Dear Taurus friends, according to Branko’s horoscope, a little vacation, after noon, serves as a recharge of energy for the next week that will be full of commitments and productive for business, positive for other things also today. It is true that Mercury, symbol of communication, does not facilitate dialogue and understanding, but it is still worth taking into account the thoughts that the intuitive and clairvoyant Moon inspires.

Twins

Dear Gemini, the temptation to argue is also strong today, financial matters are the main topic at home and in marriage, get away from the family hustle and bustle, to give the Moon time to settle in Capricorn. Venus is so beautiful for love and social gatherings, free yourself from a thought for health, there are no major ailments. On the contrary, a new professional door is wide open in front of you.

Cancer

Dear Cancer, a trip to the seaside will help oxygenate your bronchi and your mind, which is once again in full activity. Write down all the ideas that suddenly come to you.

Lion

Dear Leo friends, according to Branko’s horoscope today (Monday, August 19, 2024), the Moon in the early hours is still in the field of love and luck, then it begins to illuminate work and all economic matters, you yourself will feel the desire to start something new. It will be the effect of the full Moon in the field of work, but above all the conclusion of the pressure of Mars on your sign, tomorrow evening it will already be in Gemini.

Virgin

Dear Virgo, Saturn certainly does not destroy relationships based on sincerity, trust, respect, love. Relationships, even professional ones, that are not based on stable foundations are in question, in these cases you have to act immediately, decide. Tomorrow, in fact, Mars takes on a critical aspect together with Jupiter in Gemini.

Balance

Dear Libra, a very prosperous period in love will begin right from today, thanks to Mars in Gemini that will charge you with passion: you will enjoy greater charm and above all you will have important improvements also with regards to physical shape.

Scorpio

Dear Scorpios, according to Branko’s horoscope today, some unexpected surprises will arrive thanks to the Moon in Capricorn: on a professional level, watch out for the possibility of a very important meeting, you could in fact make contacts abroad and new interesting prospects for the future could open up for you.

Sagittarius

Dear Sagittarius, small setbacks are coming at home, probably due to some breakdown or some unexpected expense to deal with; do not be alarmed or worry more than necessary, however, even if it is better to pay more attention to finances and use them sparingly.

Capricorn

Dear Capricorn friends, a positive day on the economic front thanks to Mercury, which will support you in business, buying and selling and trading; furthermore, thanks to Venus that will protect you on the practical front, you will be able to find financing easily.

Acquarium

Dear Aquarius, according to Branko’s horoscope for today (Monday 19 August 2024), a day dedicated to passion and love, thanks to Venus in your sign and Mars which, in the next few hours, will be in Gemini: between passion and eros, your love life will enjoy renewed serenity.

Fish

Dear Pisces, thanks to the Moon in Capricorn there will be unexpected emotions on the sentimental front; many of you, in fact, will be overwhelmed by a wave of passion and you could have an exciting meeting with someone special.

