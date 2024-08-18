Branko Horoscope: the astrologer’s predictions for today

BRANKO HOROSCOPE – What do the stars say in the horoscope of Branko of today, Sunday 18th Augustor 2024? The astrologer consulted the stars, and as always his horoscope It was broadcast by the radio station, RDS, or other online sites such as Il corriere della città or solodonna.it. Below are the complete predictions (present online) sign by sign of Branko’s horoscope for today, Sunday 18th August2024:

Aries

Dear Aries, Mars in Gemini will be a real blessing for you especially when it comes to love and feelings. You will be more charming than ever but also full of vivacity and desire to amaze. And maybe you will succeed easily thanks to your innate resourcefulness.

Bull



Dear Taurus friends, according to Branko’s horoscope, the Moon in Capricorn will bring only very interesting encounters at all levels. Perhaps many contacts could prove very interesting for your work and your future prospects. If a good proposal were to come your way, it would make no sense to refuse it.

Twins

Cancer

Dear Cancer, Mercury will support your business and trade. This is the time to close a deal that has been postponed for a long time. It is no longer the case to dither, wasting precious time with indecisive or inconclusive people. The complicity of Venus will give you great satisfaction from an economic point of view.

Lion

Dear Leo friends, according to Branko’s horoscope for today (Sunday, August 18, 2024), Venus will kiss your sentimental sphere and make you more irresistible than ever. You have a great desire to make progress and meet new people. Your sentimental life, especially in young couples, will be more fulfilling than ever and will give you great satisfaction.

Virgin

Dear Virgos, the Moon in Capricorn will give you unexpected emotions. Many of you will be overwhelmed by an overwhelming passion that you may feel for a person you have known for a short time. Try not to think about past disappointments and let yourself go.

Balance

Dear Libra, the Moon in quadrature makes you very nervous and irritable. You are as tense as a violin string and it doesn’t take much to send you into a rage. Maybe some misunderstandings have arisen at work that you didn’t like. If you have to deal with someone who tries to impose their reasons, you will go into a rage.

Scorpio

Dear Scorpios, according to Branko’s horoscope today, the new position of the Moon blesses excellent business. Especially if you have an important purchase in the pipeline, now there will be all the conditions to conclude it in a satisfactory way. A favorable period also for those who are looking for a house or for those who want to move.

Sagittarius

Capricorn

Dear Capricorn friends, Jupiter in Gemini will advise you to be careful, especially if you want to make a major investment. It is better to consult an expert rather than just trust your instincts. Maybe it would be better to risk less and fall back on safer but perhaps less profitable investments.

Acquarium

Dear Aquarius, according to Branko’s horoscope today (Sunday, August 18, 2024), thanks to these excellent stars you will have a good game in concluding an important deal. Congenial solutions to problems that have been dragging on for a long time are also coming. The stars of the period make you particularly concrete and effective. Those who are looking for a loan will have a good chance of obtaining it easily.

Fish

Dear Pisces, good ideas are coming especially for those who are looking for work or for those who want to invest in themselves. Some projects that you have been following for a long time will excite you a lot. In love there will be a way to recover or find a certain harmony with others.

